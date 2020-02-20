Treble success for Housing Group

The Wrekin Housing Group has been shortlisted for three awards at the prestigious UK Housing Awards (UKHA) which recognise and reward the very best of the UK housing sector.

Retirement Living, ICT and Construction Ready staff at The Wrekin Housing Group

Wayne Gethings Group Chief executive said, “It is fantastic to be shortlisted in three categories at this year’s awards. Our vision of making a difference to people’s lives is at the core of everything we do and these nominations reflect the hard work and dedication of staff right across the organisation.”

Boldly moving away from large software providers Wrekin’s Information Commination’s Technology team have been nominated for the Innovator of the Year: Technology Award which recognises organisations for their innovative approach to tackling challenges.The team’s development bespoke housing management software CADRE has not only reduced costs and risk but allows increased flexibility to better serve customers.

Always keen to make a difference to people’s lives the second shortlisting is in the Resident Employment and Training Award which recognises Wrekin’s scheme that encourages people in to a construction career. The Marches Construction Ready Project, a partnership between The Wrekin Housing Group, Telford College, Landau and Beattie Passive has seen hundreds of people engaging in training and entering employment in the construction sector including with Wrekin where those employed are now building new family homes using high tech passivhaus technology.

The Groups approach to housing for older people is also being recognised with a nomination for the Best Older People’s Landlord Award.Wrekin understand the importance of remaining active and socially engaged as people get older. Organising over 2,000 social events and activities ranging from seaside holidays to men’s cooking groups there are plenty of opportunities for customers and the community.

The awards will take place in London on the 7th May.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...