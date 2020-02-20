Little Rascals named as charity of the year by Shropshire insurance broker

Staff at a commercial insurance broker are throwing their support behind a Shrewsbury-based children’s group by making it their charity of the year.

Staff from 1st Choice Insurance join staff from Little Rascals after nominating them as their charity of the year – Ben Wootton, Ken Baker, Rose Stephen, Jason Martin and Dave Edwards

Little Rascals in Monkmoor was launched by business partners Ben Wootton and Shrewsbury Town star Dave Edwards after identifying a need for a safe soft play centre in the town. They also started the Little Rascals Foundation – a charity supporting children with disabilities.

1st Choice Insurance, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, today announced they were adopting Little Rascals as their charity of the year and were planning a special party next month to launch the move.

Little Rascals is a hugely popular attraction for families with its interactive baby area, range of play equipment for children of all ages, sensory room, football pitch, basketball court and Ramm’s Kitchen cafe.

The Little Rascals Foundation is committed to making life easier for children with disabilities in any way it can by supporting them and their families with the aim of enhancing lives and increasing independence.

Jason Martin, 1st Choice Insurance Managing Director, said: “Little Rascals is a terrific organisation and its soft play area at Monkmoor is a regular go-to venue for families from Shrewsbury and beyond.

“The work of the foundation is really impressive but, as with any charity, they need help through donations to continue the excellent work they are doing. It was a real no-brainer for us and we were delighted to offer our support by making Little Rascals our charity of the year for 2020.

“We are proud of our Shropshire roots at 1st Choice Insurance and are always keen to play our role in the community whenever and wherever we can so this was a logical step for us to take and were pleased to do so.

“A launch party will be held in March and more details of that will be made public shortly. We will be looking to raise £2,020 on the night, corresponding to the new year, to get our fundraising for the charity going and aim to hit £5,000 by the end of the year.”

