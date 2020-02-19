5.9 C
TTC Group secures new Driver Rehabilitation contract

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire-based provider of educational driving courses has successfully won a new contract to continue to deliver Speed Awareness and other courses for West Midlands Police under the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme (NDORS).

TTC Group delivers NDORS courses on behalf of 14 Police forces throughout England, Scotland and Wales
TTC Group has been working with West Midlands Police for more than ten years and, following a competitive tender, will continue to provide training and awareness programmes potentially through to 2025.

This will involve delivering National Speed Awareness, Safe and Considerate Driving, Rider Intervention and Development Experience, ‘What’s Driving Us?’ and National Motorway Awareness courses across seven venues in the Black Country, Birmingham, Coventry and Solihull.

The latest contract marks a hugely successful twelve months for the Telford-based company, with the latest award following wins in Cumbria and Scotland that will see the organisation now support over 400,000 people to become better drivers every year.

“We have been working with West Midlands Police since 2010 and understand the level of service, accessibility of courses and quality of training they expect as part of its commitment to making the area’s roads safer,” explained Sharon Haynes, Director at TTC Group.

“All of the five courses we deliver have been designed to educate motorists so they become better drivers and reduce the number of casualties in the region.”

She continued: “A lot of work has gone into making sure the content is engaging and our 50-strong team of trainers all have extensive experience and a track record of supporting individuals in a way that gets results.

“Venues have also been chosen to make sure the courses are as accessible as possible, whilst our online system is robust and efficient to make bookings simple and easy to complete. All of this has helped us secure 99% client satisfaction rate for our work with Police forces.”

In addition to meeting quality and accessibility commitments, the company has also invested heavily in ensuring that its NDORS service delivers strong social and environmental value.

This approach was crucial in it winning the West Midlands contract, with TTC Group supporting a number of worthy causes throughout the region, including the excellent work that the Midlands Air Ambulance continues to provide.

There is clear a focus on utilising its knowledge, skills and experience to provide practical support, employee volunteering and sponsorship for a diverse range of charities and community projects.

It is also helping local organisations generate regular revenue streams by booking community-backed venues.

Sharon concluded: “It’s all about NDORS making a positive difference, whether that is by creating safer motorists or by addressing key social issues in the areas we operate in.

“We have made significant investments over the past 18 months to identify areas to develop our strategy and commitment to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), so much so we received a specialist award in October to recognise our achievements to date.”

TTC Group delivers NDORS courses on behalf of 14 Police forces throughout England, Scotland and Wales

