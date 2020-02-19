5.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home Business

Besblock serves up sponsorship at Shrewsbury tennis event

By Shropshire Live Business

It’s game, set and match for Shropshire’s award-winning concrete block manufacturer Besblock which has signed a sponsorship deal to support one of the biggest tennis events on the calendar.

Besblock MD Andrew Huxley
Besblock MD Andrew Huxley

The long-standing Telford company, which also supports Shropshire Cricket, Shropshire Disabled Cricket and Newport Rugby Club, will be one of the marquee sponsors at the World Tennis Tour W60 which is being held at The Shrewsbury Club from March 30 to April 5.

‘Serving’ the community since it was founded in 1972, Besblock supplies award-winning concrete blocks to the likes of Bovis, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon, and is leading the way in Britain’s house-building boom.

The $60,000 tournament is part of the International Tennis Federation’s world tennis calendar, and is, outside of the grass court season, the biggest event in women’s tennis in the UK in 2020.

Besblock MD Andrew Huxley said he was delighted to continue his company’s association with sport in the county.

“Ever since my dad started Besblock in the 1970s we’ve had strong links with the local community and supporting sport across all levels is very much part of that,” he said.

“We are delighted to be supporting the World Tennis Tour W60 and seeing some of the best talent on the women’s tour coming to Shropshire.”

Besblock’s own figures make for impressive reading – the firm makes enough blocks in one day to build a nine-mile long, one-metre-high wall. It employs more than 50 people and has invested millions across all of its departments to expand the business and enable block deliveries to go further afield.

Currently the firm’s fleet of lorries travel more than 840,000kms during their deliveries, unloading an average of 1,261 tonnes a day.

To help launch the tennis tournament, organisers have created The Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail which runs until April 19.

Trailblazers are invited to discover 12 caricatures of colourful 4ft-high tennis balls – painted by students from Shrewsbury – at key locations dotted throughout the town centre to net themselves a prize.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: “The town has really come together for the tennis trail, a unique, fun activity which is ideal for all the family to take part in on-foot around the town centre.

“People just need to find the location of the 12 tennis balls, write down the keyword on the back of each of them, and then submit their entries to have a chance of winning lots of great prizes.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “Major sporting events like this are brilliant for raising the profile of Shrewsbury, and we are delighted to support The Shrewsbury Club extending the tennis festival into the town centre with this trail.

“We would encourage people to pick up the booklet in shops and venues in the town centre so they can join in with the trail. You can also get involved by sharing your pictures on social media and spreading the word about the event.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

The Wharfage in Ironbridge yesterday. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: River Severn peaks in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth

Flooding continues to cause problems across Shropshire today after the River Severn peaked in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth last night.
Read Article
Business in Coleham, Shrewsbury were flooded on Monday evening. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

Shropshire Flooding: Government funding made available for flooded homes and businesses

The Government has announced thousands of pounds of support for people affected by flooding following Storms Dennis and Ciara.
Read Article
Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for Ironbridge

A severe flood warning has been issued for Ironbridge, the River Severn could breach flood defences.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article

Tigers stung by late Bees goals

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Bracknell on Saturday night to take on the Bees in an NIHL National League game.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Architect and Town Planner Joe Salt, who heads up the new Planning Review and Advisory Service

Shropshire architects launch new planning service

A firm of Shropshire architects has rolled out a new service to help homeowners who have been refused planning permission to get the green light for their projects.
Read Article
Besblock MD Andrew Huxley

Besblock serves up sponsorship at Shrewsbury tennis event

It’s game, set and match for Shropshire’s award-winning concrete block manufacturer Besblock which has signed a sponsorship deal to support one of the biggest tennis events on the calendar.
Read Article
TTC Group delivers NDORS courses on behalf of 14 Police forces throughout England, Scotland and Wales

TTC Group secures new Driver Rehabilitation contract

TTC Group has won a new contract to continue to deliver Speed Awareness and other courses for West Midlands Police under the National Driver Offender Retraining Scheme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Severn Hospice eBay store worker Lis Evans

Severn Hospice launches eBay shop

Bargain hunters can shop and support families without leaving their home after a charity’s eBay store opened to the world.
Read Article
Chloe-Ann Manley

Shropshire teen named St John’s Cadet of the Year

A teenager from Shrewsbury has been named St John Ambulance’s Cadet of the Year for Shropshire and Staffordshire.
Read Article
Charity ball organiser Kelda Wood and Debbie Humphries of Lanyon Bowdler

Inspirational charity ball tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for a charity ball celebrating the achievement of young people who have been faced with a life-changing accident or illness.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Emma Williams

New healthy take-away business added to Frestival line-up

A Shropshire woman, who launched her own healthy-eating take-away business, has been announced as the latest chef to take part in a county festival.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
5.9 ° C
7.8 °
3.9 °
81 %
4.1kmh
90 %
Wed
8 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP