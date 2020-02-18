6.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Global specialist joins M3 with brief to target £5m of annual fees

By Shropshire Live Business

A global marketing and communications specialist that has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands has joined M3 as part of the firm’s ambitious expansion plans.

Lennon Kelly
The full-service Albrighton-based advertising agency has appointed Lennon Kelly as Client Services Director and is looking to tap into his wealth of experience and brand knowledge with Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nokia, GSK and Emma Bridgewater to attract new clients as it targets £5m turnover for the year.

The approach is working, with turnover of £250,000 already secured from a series of new clients such as Polka Dot Travel, Comma Group and a new website build for an international Football Association.

Nick Lovett, Managing Director at M3, commented: “This is a fantastic appointment for our business and shows how far we’ve come in recent years to attract someone of the calibre of Lennon.

“His depth of knowledge covers global brands, digital design and build, FMCG/Retail, key account management and time spent in the sports and hospitality sector and we’re looking forward to seeing how he applies this experience to the exciting roster of clients we have across our business.”

Lennon Kelly, who has worked for a raft of UK agencies and with sporting institutions from Premier League football clubs to major golfing championships, went on to add: “M3 had an excellent 2019 with turnover hitting a record £4m, but this is just the start.

“We’re proving that an agency, with its creative heart in the West Midlands, can attract and deliver global campaigns and my appointment reinforces our desire to accelerate the creation of a fully integrated Client Services Department.”

M3, which also has offices in Birmingham and London, offers brand development, creative, digital marketing, media planning and web development services to a client base that features Harley-Davidson, Marston’s and Formula One Autocentres.

Lennon isn’t the only recent appointment, with seven new positions created across its three offices, taking the total workforce to over 40 highly skilled professionals.

This recruitment drive has included a Senior Art Director, experts in software development, digital and social media specialists and a new Business Development Manager in Chris Finnegan.

The latter has seven years’ experience across tech businesses and SaaS platform, as well as working with agencies in London on development plans and PR strategies.

Chris concluded: “M3 already has a fantastic array of clients from a broad spectrum of sectors and a team with great collective experience. This is a brilliant opportunity for me to use my skills to help a fast-growing agency compete and win business across the UK.

“I’m also looking forward to continuing the development of the hugely successful ‘Smart Talk’ events, which bring a host of creative and marketing experts together in one place to learn, inspire and promote the region as a great place to work and do business.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Flood defences along the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for Ironbridge

A severe flood warning has been issued this morning for Ironbridge, the River Severn could breach flood defences. A severe flood warning means there could be a danger to life.
Read Article

Shropshire Flooding: Roads remain closed in Shrewsbury town centre

Roads in Shrewsbury town centre remain closed today following a peak on the River Severn early this morning.
Read Article
A442 Bridgnorth Flooded - Feb 2020

Shropshire Flooding: Bridgnorth flooding closes A442

As river levels continue to rise in Bridgnorth the A442 near to the Rugby Club is currently flooded and the road is closed.
Read Article
Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article

Tigers stung by late Bees goals

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Bracknell on Saturday night to take on the Bees in an NIHL National League game.
Read Article
Paul Hinkins, Chair, Marches Growth Hub

£23.5 million funding programme helping companies grow

A £23.5m funding pot for businesses across the Marches is delivering real results for small and medium-sized companies across the region.
Read Article
Stuart Thomas head of planning at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys

Berrys bid to bring new business to the Midlands

Berrys will be heading to MIPIM in France next month to support Midlands UK’s bid to bring new business to the region after a very successful event last year.
Read Article
Charity ball organiser Kelda Wood and Debbie Humphries of Lanyon Bowdler

Inspirational charity ball tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for a charity ball celebrating the achievement of young people who have been faced with a life-changing accident or illness.
Read Article
Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
