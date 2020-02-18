Berrys bid to bring new business to the Midlands

Property, business and planning specialists from Berrys will be heading to MIPIM in France next month to support Midlands UK’s bid to bring new business to the region after a very successful event last year.

Stuart Thomas head of planning at the Shrewsbury office of Berrys

MIPIM is a four-day real estate event bringing together the most influential players from all sectors of the international real estate industry. It takes place at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes on March 10-13 2020 bringing access to a huge number of development projects and sources of capital worldwide.

Representing Berrys will be Stuart Thomas, head of planning; Simon Parsons and Richard Lingen, heads of commercial agency; James Steel, head of development and project management, and Chris Jones, chartered surveyor.

The four-day conference includes 26,800 participants from 100 different countries networking and having the opportunity to listen to 480 keynote speakers at over 130 events.

