8.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, February 17, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire Care Specialists award care staff pay rises of up to 55% above minimum wage

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire care company has decided to smash through the current salaries for care staff and introduce whopping pay rises of up to 55% above minimum wage.

Claire Flavell, Director of Care, Kerry Brayne, Care Assistant, Ceri Eades, HR Manager and Pam Howell, Care Assistant at Bluebird Care Shropshire
Claire Flavell, Director of Care, Kerry Brayne, Care Assistant, Ceri Eades, HR Manager and Pam Howell, Care Assistant at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Bluebird Care, with offices in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, and Oswestry town centre, is on a mission to recruit as many new Care Assistants to the sector as it can, and to reward the staff who already work for it.

The company not only wants to attract new carers, it is striving to ensure the value and hard work of each staff member is rewarded equally, regardless of gender, age or how long they have worked for it.

Bluebird Care, which provides at-home care to people living in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, Church Stretton and surrounding areas, has created a new pay structure, in which Care Assistants can earn between 11% and 55% above the national minimum wage (NMW), depending on their age.

Carers under 25 are also receiving a 18% increase on their current salaries, and over 25s will get a 11% pay increase. All Care Assistants will be paid at least £10 an hour, from new recruits who have passed induction, to those who have been in the company several years or more.

Director of Bluebird Care, Ian Barnes, said: “We recognise that all our Care Assistants are expected to deliver the same high standard of care to our customers, regardless of age or experience, and so have made the important decision of introducing a single rate of pay for everyone.

“It’s sad that many people don’t consider a career in care. Instead, they might think that working in shops, bars and restaurants is a better job. But these roles are often low paid, with anti-social hours and limited job satisfaction or career progression.

“We want to open people’s eyes to the realities of care work. An 18-year-old, working full time hours with us would earn over £23k a year. That’s a fantastic salary! The hours with us are flexible to fit around you, we have a career pathway and encourage promotion, even up to senior manager level.

“We offer ongoing training and qualifications, and our pay rates are significantly higher, not only than other care companies locally and regionally, but also than many other sectors such as hospitality and retail. The rewards and opportunities if you opt for a career in care are endless.”

Claire Flavell, Director of Care, said: “We are doing this because we want our staff to earn more than minimum wage. We have never been part of a pay culture that pays less, but we are widening that gap even further.

“We recognise that regardless of age and gender our Care Assistants are doing the same work – and we want them to be paid fairly for that. Our staff are delighted with the move and many have told us how pleased they are we are being inclusive and that they hope other companies and sectors follow our leap of faith and follow suit.”

Ceri Eades, HR Manager, said: “We want to recruit as many people to this sector and our company as possible, so we have reviewed the package we offer to staff. These pay rises are really significant. Over 25s are getting an extra £1.28 per hour, that’s 15% above NMW. For 21 to 24 years its 22% above and for 18 to 20 years its 55% above and a whopping £3.55 more per hour. But everyone will earn at least £10 an hour. It’s a huge move.

“We also want to attract people from other professions, and we believe one way to do this is simply to pay the higher, attractive rates that carers deserve.

“We also want to make sure that pay rates and conditions for our existing staff are maintained and are the best that they can be. We place enormous value on the work of all our care staff working for us.”

Meryl Hughes, a Senior Care Assistant from Oswestry, has worked for the company for seven years in May and been promoted to senior level.

She said: “I wish I’d become a carer earlier. I was an accounts director for an engineering company but was made redundant. I found out Bluebird Care was looking for care assistants in the Oswestry area and the rest is history.

“If I’d have known more about this career, I would have done it earlier. It’s not what you think, and it really is so rewarding. It has changed my life. I would never look back and will continue to do this as long as I’m able.”

Emilio Armes, who has worked for the company for four years, said: “I really, really love my job. I always want to get up and start the day and when I compare this work to my previous role in retail, it’s just so much more rewarding.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Floods Road Closed - Shrewsbury Feb 2020

Shropshire Flooding: Warnings and alerts in place

A severe flood warning remains in place on the River Teme at Ludlow this morning, with flood warnings in place at Shrewsbury, Ironbridge, Bridgnorth and Shifnal.
Read Article
A severe flood warning is in place for the River Teme at Ludlow. Image: Environment Agency

Shropshire Flooding: Severe flood warning issued for River Teme at Ludlow

A severe flood warning has been issued for the River Teme in Ludlow, meaning there's a danger to life.
Read Article
Flood barriers being deployed in Ironbridge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shropshire Flooding: Flood barriers go up in Ironbridge

Flood barriers have been deployed in Ironbridge as the River Severn rises following Storm Dennis.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Gary Plant and Jack Light

Bronze medal and safeguarding code mark for Bridgnorth TKD

Jack Light, a keen martial artist from Bridgnorth Tae Kwon-Do, travelled from the club's base at Oldbury Wells School to Swindon last weekend to compete at an international competition.
Read Article
Jason Silverthorn celebrates after scoring Tigers 1st goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers stung in overtime loss

Hexagon Telford Tigers played the second of back to back games against Bracknell Bees on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article

Tigers stung by late Bees goals

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Bracknell on Saturday night to take on the Bees in an NIHL National League game.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Claire Flavell, Director of Care, Kerry Brayne, Care Assistant, Ceri Eades, HR Manager and Pam Howell, Care Assistant at Bluebird Care Shropshire

Shropshire Care Specialists award care staff pay rises of up to 55% above minimum wage

A Shropshire care company has decided to smash through the current salaries for care staff and introduce whopping pay rises of up to 55% above minimum wage.
Read Article
Lucas Karemo with Anna Sadler (left) and Emma Chapman from the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire

Google-backed Digital Academy hailed a huge success

A four-month Shropshire Digital Skills Academy supported by Google has been hailed a massive success – with plans already in place to run it again later this year.
Read Article
Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Charity ball organiser Kelda Wood and Debbie Humphries of Lanyon Bowdler

Inspirational charity ball tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for a charity ball celebrating the achievement of young people who have been faced with a life-changing accident or illness.
Read Article
Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Tickets go on sale for Telford panto

Following another record-breaking season, tickets have gone on sale for this year's pantomime at The Place in Telford.
Read Article
Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
8.8 ° C
10.6 °
6.1 °
76 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
8 °
Fri
9 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP