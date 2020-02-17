Dave steps up at builders’ merchants in Bridgnorth

Staff at a Bridgnorth builders’ merchants have welcomed a new face at the helm.

TG BM general manager Mark Evans and Dave Poole – the new manager at TG BM in Bridgnorth

Dave Poole has been appointed as branch manager at TG Builders’ Merchants at Chartwell Park and he will now lead the team of 20 on the growing site.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to take charge of the newest branch of TG Builders’ Merchants which is going from strength to strength,” said Dave.

“As well as the builders’ merchants trading space, we also have two brand new showrooms – one for kitchens and bathrooms, and one for doors and flooring, as well as the new TG Concrete plant that’s also just opened right next door.

“It’s a modern and busy branch here in Bridgnorth, and I’m looking forward to getting to know the existing customers and to meeting new ones too.”

Dave was educated at Thomas Telford School and completed his apprenticeship with the Ministry of Defence building tracked vehicles.

He has worked for several sales merchants supplying the construction sector right across the region before joining TG Group, and will now play a key role in building on the strong start the Bridgnorth branch has made.

Away from work, Dave plays hockey for Market Drayton and is the first team goalkeeper this season. He also enjoys running in 10k events, and completed ten last year alone, as well as completing the London Marathon in 2018.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans said Dave’s appointment was an important step for the branch.

“We’re very pleased to see Dave at the helm in Bridgnorth, and we’re keen to have his input on the way forward to increase our presence and profile in the town among both domestic and trade customers in the local area.”

