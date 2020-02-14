Shropshire law firm partner scoops Lawyer of the Year award

A partner at a Shropshire law firm has been crowned Lawyer of the Year in a nationwide awards scheme that celebrates the cream of the country’s legal talent.

Charlotte Clode, Lawyer of the Year

Charlotte Clode, who is also the training principal at FBC Manby Bowdler, picked up the coveted title at the 2020 Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Awards in Manchester on February 6 in recognition for her major contribution to the success of the firm.

The Eclipse Proclaim Modern Law Awards were set up to identify talent and success in entrepreneurship, market development, business management and best practice in the modern legal services arena.

Managing partner Kim Carr paid tribute to Charlotte’s outstanding contribution to the development of the firm through her leadership and management.

“She is thoroughly deserving of being named Lawyer of the Year, against a backdrop of strong competition from high performing lawyers from across the country,” said Kim.

“Charlotte is a stand out lawyer, both for her legal expertise and the contributions she has made to the success of FBC Manby Bowdler and, most notably, in the development of an accessible and innovative training programme.

“Her strong management and leadership skills, a desire to succeed at every level, with a focus on collaboration, team work, learning and development and client experience make her a truly exceptional lawyer.”

Charlotte added: “This was such a strong category that I didn’t dare hope to win so I am very proud to have done so. Winning on a national scale is a great thing for me and FBC Manby Bowdler as it demonstrates that lawyers working outside of big city firms can carve out impactful careers if they work hard and choose to make a difference.

“Personally this award is a bonus on top of a job that I love. Not everyone gets to work for an organisation that challenges and inspires them on a daily basis but I do and I will always be grateful for that. My thanks go to the award judges who saw fit to credit me as Lawyer of the Year and I will continue to work hard to ensure I live up to the honour.”

Charlotte, who specialises in litigation, is also the current holder of the Professional of the Year title from Wolverhampton Law Society and has been noted as a ‘Next Generation’ lawyer by one of the leading guides for lawyers, the Legal 500, two years in a row.

