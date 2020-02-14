Shropshire Business woman becomes International Best Selling Author

Laura Butler’s story is one of the many inspiring real life stories that readers will learn from newly published International Bestseller ‘Joy – Recipes for Abundance’.

Laura Butler

Laura Butler is a Shropshire based business woman, wife and mother of two. A Lifestyle Intervention Consultant, accredited Health Coach and Habit Change Specialist, Laura has been helping fellow female entrepreneurs all over the world avoid and reverse burn out, overwhelm and health crisis as well as body image and weight loss from her Shropshire practise.

Laura’s aim is to bring clarity, confidence and calm in a confusing health industry “ I am passionate about supporting ambitious women who are raising the next generation, who often put themselves at the bottom of the pile” says Laura.

After her own health struggles, Laura embarked on a journey of self discovery, learning and transformed her own life when she became a health coach. Her determination kicked in when she became a mum “I want to be a healthy role model for my children, they look up to me and need me to have energy, strength and patience every day.”

Laura’s own personal story led her to become one of twenty-five female entrepreneurial Authors, each with a unique story of overcoming, determination and gratitude. The book ‘Joy’ offers inspiring, lived ideas for all women to awaken joy through it’s joyful narratives.

Just 24hours after the book was published, the book ‘Joy’ became an Amazon #1 International Best Seller, reaching also the #2 spot in self development categories and food and health. One of the readers of the book said “The women in this book have truly harnessed what it is to live in JOY. Their stories are phenomenally inspirational and will have you hooked from the get go.”

