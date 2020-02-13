Shropshire builders’ merchants open two brand new showrooms in Bridgnorth

A Shropshire builders’ merchants has strengthened its already strong presence in Bridgnorth with the opening of not one, but two brand new showrooms.

TG doors consultant, Martin Steele, in the Bridgnorth showroom

Just weeks ago, Tudor Griffiths Group opened the doors to its new TG Dream Kitchens & Bathrooms showroom at their premises in Chartwell Park on Stourbridge Road. And now, customers will be even more spoilt for choice, with the unveiling of a new showroom for doors, windows and floors on the same site.

TG doors consultant, Martin Steele, said customers had already been making the most of the new display areas, where there are over 50 internal and external doors on show.

“We’ve been pleasantly surprised with the number of people who have already visited, and they have been very impressed with the choice of products we have on offer, as well as the open, welcoming environment in the showroom itself.

“We have all kinds of doors including composite, PVC, and timber, and all types of finishes, such as natural oak, walnut, fully-finished, and white primed to name just a few. There are over 20 styles of door handles and ironmongery on display, as well as Easi-frame systems that work as room dividers in folding and sliding styles.”

And it’s not just doors for the home that TG Doors supply – customers can also see a wide range of garage doors.

“Customers have been particularly pleased to see our new free service using the latest computer aided design software in action, which helps them to see a clear picture of how their chosen door or window will look on site before they make a purchase,” said Martin. “We have a wide range of windows in PVC and timber styles aswell, and a large stock of roof window products too.”

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager Mark Evans said: “Both the new showrooms are creating a real buzz with our customers. The feedback is that we are really giving our customers an experience that sets us apart from other suppliers, and it’s proving to be a great success.”

