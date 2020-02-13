Newcross Healthcare rated GOOD by CQC for complex care in Shrewsbury

Newcross Healthcare in Shrewsbury has achieved an overall Good rating for its at-home complex care service from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care quality watchdog cited the Newcross complex care teams’ approach to promoting person centred care, the training offered to staff to provide tailored support for service users, and the open lines of communication with relatives and service users, as key contributing factors in its rating of the service.

Newcross launched its complex care service in Shrewsbury in January 2018, to meet growing demand across Shropshire. Newcross currently employs a team of 33 practitioners to deliver care to people of all ages with complex needs in their own homes.

The service includes learning disability support, home ventilation management, palliative care, spinal injury and head injury rehabilitation. Care plans are tailored to the individual’s specific requirements and delivered by highly trained clinical teams around the clock.

Mandy Hamilton, Head of Operations, Complex Care at Newcross Healthcare, said:

“Our complex care service allows the individuals we care for to be treated in the comfort of their own homes, avoiding early admittance into a care home or long stays in hospital. Their needs are often many and changing, so we use specialist carers, backed by clinical governance to provide sound treatment and the best support.

“Complex care is the heart of what we do at Newcross. And we are delighted that our Shrewsbury team has been recognised for helping our service users manage their condition and maximise quality of life.”

