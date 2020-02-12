Shropshire legal firm appoints new employment law expert

A Shropshire legal firm has appointed a new employment law expert as part of its ambitious expansion plans.

Sonia Gaddu – the new employment lawyer at Martin-Kaye Solicitors

Sonia Gaddu has joined the employment team at Martin-Kaye Solicitors and will be based at their head office in Euston Way, Telford.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to join a busy and forward-thinking firm like Martin-Kaye, and it’s a very exciting time to be part of the company that is growing all the time,” said Sonia.

“In my new role, I’ll be working with both employers and employees and I’m looking forward to meeting existing and new clients from right across the UK.”

Sonia will be working closely with John Mehtam, who leads the employment team, concentrating in particular on advising clients who subscribe to the firm’s Alpha service.

The Alpha employment and HR package offers support to companies 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the subscription is tailored to suit each individual business whatever its shape, size or budget.

Areas covered by the service include employee dismissals, sickness absence, performance management, redundancy, and employee disciplinary and grievance issues.

Mr Mehtam said: “Our aim is to deliver effective and robust advice that minimises the risk of tribunal claims, and we have Alpha clients all over the UK, so Sonia will play a key role as part of the team that handles this extremely busy area of our work.

“We’re very pleased to have her on board and I’m sure she will find her new role varied and wide-ranging dealing with a broad spectrum of clients in all kinds of areas of business.”

Sonia completed her law degree at Derby University and studied legal practice at the University of Birmingham.

She has previously worked in law firms across the West Midlands, and is very experienced in advising and dealing with employment matters on behalf of employers and employees.

Based mainly at the Telford office, Sonia will also support clients from Martin-Kaye’s Wolverhampton office and their newly-opened branch in the centre of Shrewsbury.

