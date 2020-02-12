3.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Home Business

Shrewsbury travel agent picked for prestigious cruise trip

By Shropshire Live Business

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite in Shrewsbury, has recently had the honour of an exclusive preview of a brand new innovative cruise ship.

Claire Moore aboard the Celebrity Apex
Claire Moore aboard the Celebrity Apex

Work on the ‘Celebrity Apex’ is being completed ahead of its maiden voyage, on the 1st April in Southampton. The ship has been billed as “the ultimate holiday at sea” with luxury accommodation, world-class dining, and a “rule-breaking design.”

One hundred people from around the globe were selected for the ship’s preview, and of those just ten people from the UK were invited, of which Mrs Moore was one of five travel agents. She was flown out to a shipyard in France where she was given a guided tour and behind-the-scenes look.

Claire Moore comments on the experience, “It was such a privilege to be one of the first people worldwide to see this amazing ship, 50 days before its launch. It was a VIP glimpse at what is to come and it is very exciting to be involved at this stage.

“The Celebrity Apex is a sister ship to the hugely successful Celebrity Edge. Celebrity Cruises is an inspiring brand and has carved out a niche in the market with their client reactive, modern-thinking, premium offering. It was an amazing experience to see what they have come up with, and allowed me to embrace my inner geek!

“Sarah from our team has been invited to go on a press trip to stay on the ship which is another great honour for us here at Peakes. It is fantastic to have reached a point with our supportive customer base, that we are now being recognised as a strong travel agency on a national and international scale. Being awarded the UK and Ireland’s number one travel agent has raised our profile in ways we never imagined possible, and we are very grateful for the opportunities that it has opened up for us.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Five boys arrested following stabbing in Brookside, Telford

Police have arrested five boys as part of an ongoing investigation after a man was stabbed in Brookside last week.
Read Article
Priory Road is closed due to the risk that any loose debris could fall from the roof onto the road. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shrewsbury’s Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre remains closed following storm damage

Shrewsbury's Quarry Swimming and Fitness Centre will remain closed for at least a week following damage caused by storm Ciara.
Read Article
Nick Freeman, Telford Community First Responder and Jenny Joy, café owner

Community First Responders to hold life saving training on the Wrekin

Volunteer Community First Responders will be providing life-saving training for members of the public in possibly one of the most remote defibrillator sites in Shropshire next month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Accrington Stanley

Shrewsbury Town are presented with another opportunity to arrest their poor league form when Accrington visit on Tuesday.
Read Article
Andy Mckinney comes close to scoring. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers fail to ride out the storm

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Milton Keynes Lightning on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Telford players celebrate Fin Howells goal. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers’ overtime loss disappoints Watkins

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Leeds for their first ever visit to the new Elland Road ice rink on Saturday night.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Andy Ward from FBC Manby Bowdler & Phil Griffiths of Madeley Town Council outside The Anstice

Law firm plays role in revival of iconic Telford building

Shropshire-based law firm, FBC Manby Bowdler, is looking forward to the official relaunch of an iconic Telford building this coming weekend, having been pivotal in the journey to bring it back to life.
Read Article
Johnny Themans of Good2Great

Business seminar planned for Ludlow

Shropshire companies are being urged to sign up for a free roadshow, to be held in Ludlow this month.
Read Article
Sonia Gaddu – the new employment lawyer at Martin-Kaye Solicitors

Shropshire legal firm appoints new employment law expert

A Shropshire legal firm has appointed a new employment law expert as part of its ambitious expansion plans.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Nicky Marcar from Salon Ten

Shropshire stylist at New York Fashion Week

A Shropshire hairdresser is jetting off across the Atlantic to style top catwalk models at New York Fashion Week.
Read Article
An aerial view of Leighton Park in Shrewsbury

Grand development of Victorian site in Shrewsbury almost complete

After four years of redevelopment and renovation, the transformation of a derelict former Victorian hospital in Shrewsbury into luxury apartments and houses is close to completion.
Read Article
Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shrek the Musical was performed by Get Your Wigle On at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn

Review: Shrek the Musical at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On last week pulled out all the stops to bring Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
3.6 ° C
5.6 °
1.7 °
74 %
6.2kmh
20 %
Wed
6 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP