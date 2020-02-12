Shrewsbury travel agent picked for prestigious cruise trip

Claire Moore, managing director at Peakes Travel Elite in Shrewsbury, has recently had the honour of an exclusive preview of a brand new innovative cruise ship.

Claire Moore aboard the Celebrity Apex

Work on the ‘Celebrity Apex’ is being completed ahead of its maiden voyage, on the 1st April in Southampton. The ship has been billed as “the ultimate holiday at sea” with luxury accommodation, world-class dining, and a “rule-breaking design.”

One hundred people from around the globe were selected for the ship’s preview, and of those just ten people from the UK were invited, of which Mrs Moore was one of five travel agents. She was flown out to a shipyard in France where she was given a guided tour and behind-the-scenes look.

Claire Moore comments on the experience, “It was such a privilege to be one of the first people worldwide to see this amazing ship, 50 days before its launch. It was a VIP glimpse at what is to come and it is very exciting to be involved at this stage.

“The Celebrity Apex is a sister ship to the hugely successful Celebrity Edge. Celebrity Cruises is an inspiring brand and has carved out a niche in the market with their client reactive, modern-thinking, premium offering. It was an amazing experience to see what they have come up with, and allowed me to embrace my inner geek!

“Sarah from our team has been invited to go on a press trip to stay on the ship which is another great honour for us here at Peakes. It is fantastic to have reached a point with our supportive customer base, that we are now being recognised as a strong travel agency on a national and international scale. Being awarded the UK and Ireland’s number one travel agent has raised our profile in ways we never imagined possible, and we are very grateful for the opportunities that it has opened up for us.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...