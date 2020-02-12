3.6 C
Business seminar planned for Ludlow

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire companies are being urged to sign up for a free roadshow, to be held in Ludlow this month, designed to help small and medium sized businesses grow and reach their potential.

Johnny Themans of Good2Great
The seminar will be hosted by business growth consultancy Good2Great on February 25 at the Ludlow Food Centre.
The event is open to local business owners and will be overseen by Good2Great director Johnny Themans, who has 30 years’ business and retail experience, being a former senior manager with JD Wetherspoon, and who has since passed on his knowledge and advice to hundreds of SMEs in the Midlands and nationally.

“This seminar is aimed at companies which have been in business for a year or more and whose owners are hoping to take them to the next level,” said Johnny.

“It can be a lonely time for business owners – making key decisions about the future – and research suggests that although 80 per cent of most business start-ups survive the first year, the survival rate after three years is only just above 50 per cent.

“Good2Great’s Business Growth Seminars focus on small practical changes which can make a massive difference. All businesses are different and evolve at different speeds, but the challenges they face are similar,” Johnny explained.

Among the topics covered by the seminar will be how to increase income, reduce hours worked and be less stressed. Advice can also be given on how to unlock funds and grants that may be available to help develop the business.

Johnny said: “If you are an owner who isn’t sleeping well at night worrying about your company and the future – then this seminar is for you.”

For more details and to book a place on the free roadshow call 01746 330730 or visit the website at https://good-2-great.co.uk/free-seminar

Business seminar planned for Ludlow

