Shropshire lawyers make national brain injury directory

Two Shropshire lawyers have been added to a national directory aimed at helping people find specialist solicitors to deal with brain injury cases.

Lucy Small and Dawn Humphries, of Lanyon Bowdler, are now listed in the charity Headway’s Head Injury Solicitors Directory and take their place alongside a third member of the firm, Neil Lorimer, who already appears in the guide.

Headway is a national charity working to improve life after brain injury by providing vital support and information services.

The directory enables brain injury victims to seek out specialist solicitors in their area who have experience in handling brain injury cases.

Each solicitor featured in the directory has agreed to work within the Headway Personal Injury Lawyers Code of Conduct.

Neil Lorimer, head of the personal injury team at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted that Lucy and Dawn are now Headway-approved solicitors, which is a great endorsement of their professionalism and expertise.

“Lucy and Dawn work with clients in Herefordshire and North Wales, so we can now list our Hereford and Conwy offices, alongside our Shrewsbury head office, within the national Headway approved directory – expanding our reach for brain injury work.

“Lanyon Bowdler has an excellent record in successfully acting for clients living with the effects of brain injury, and the inclusion of three leaders in their field in the Headway directory means more people will have access to our services through the guide.

“It’s a sad fact but around 350,000 people are admitted to hospital with an acquired brain injury each year – that’s an incredible one every 90 seconds.

“It’s vitally important that these people get the help, advice and support they need in coming to terms with life after sustaining this type of injury.

“Headway is doing a wonderful job in raising awareness and trying to ensure people have access to that kind of support.

“Lanyon Bowdler is a huge supporter of Headway and the work it is involved in and in addition to acting for clients with brain injury, we also work to raise the profile by hosting regular brain injury forums.”

