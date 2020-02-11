3.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Experts line up to pass on business advice

By Shropshire Live Business

A trio of experts will help businesses across Telford & Wrekin flourish and grow at a series of workshops over the next month.

The free events – staged by the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin – will show businesses how to create the perfect logo, sell successfully and trade across national and cultural barriers.

Claire Critchell, manager of the growth hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, said the sessions would offer invaluable insights for a wide range of businesses.

“These three events form part of our ongoing commitment to bring the very best business advice across every aspect of commercial life to Telford.

“All three experts leading these sessions have proven experience in their respective fields and have a long track record of achieving results for the companies they advise.”

Graphic designer Tristan King of Voodoo Design, one of the hub’s extended team of Growth Hub Gurus, will run a workshop on logo design – Does your logo have mojo? – at the hub’s base on the Innovation Campus in Priorslee on February 26.

The event, which gets underway at 9.15am, will include comprehensive advice on the do’s and don’ts of logo design, a live demonstration and guidance for attendees to start work on their own designs.

Tickets for the event can be booked online.

Fellow guru and business growth specialist Johnny Themans, of Good2Great, will lead a session on the art of successful selling at the hub at 9.15am on March 11.

The first half of the workshop will show why having the right mindset is critical for sales success and how sales performance can be enhanced through having a better understanding of yourself and your customers, whilst the second half will help you develop the confidence to significantly increase both the number and value of sales. Tickets for this event can be booked here.

International business adviser Marina Ibrahim’s Cultural Awareness Workshop will help businesses of all sizes operate successfully across international and cultural boundaries.

The event – at the hub at 9.30am on March 18 – will help those attending to identify and overcome cultural differences so that they can work, communicate and collaborate more effectively with colleagues, clients, customers and partners.

The introductory course is aimed at companies of any size that operate internationally, have international staff or employ multicultural teams. It will benefit leaders, marketers, sales and customer services professionals that want to enhance their global competencies and effectiveness. To book a ticket click here.

