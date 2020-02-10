Morris Site Machinery unveil ground-breaking new product

A ground-breaking new hybrid lighting tower prototype took centre stage for Morris Site Machinery on their green-themed stand at this year’s Executive Hire Show.

Chris Cartwright, Keith Miles, Kenny McKay, Richard Denholm, Chris Morris and Phil Winnington with the prototype SMC TL55 Solar H2 lighting tower

For the first time, the UK’s leading tower light manufacturer used the event to provide a preview of a prototype product, the TL55 Solar H2 lighting tower, allowing the opportunity for early customer feedback which will enable their experienced team to further develop the machine for the hire industry.

The prototype’s environmentally-friendly fuel cell emits no pollutants as its only emission is water vapour. This additional energy source intuitively kicks in to charge the batteries as required, during long winter nights and adverse weather. It operates from two, easily accessed hydrogen cylinders mounted within the chassis.

Allan Binstead, Managing Director commented “Bringing a prototype to a show has been a new experience and allowed us to really understand our customers.

“Innovation and eco solutions are crucial for the industry and we want to be sure we’re delivering the right products to suit the customer on the ground”.

Joining the new prototype on Morris Site Machinery’s green, bamboo stand was the next-generation SMC TL90 Evolve and the compact SMC TL60 Solar Trolley, a totally solar- powered, energy efficient and easily deployable unit that produces zero noise and zero emissions, also feature on the stand.

