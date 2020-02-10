Market Drayton opticians shortlisted for National Optician Awards

Market Drayton based, Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians, has been shortlisted for the National Optician Awards in ‘Fashion Practice of the Year 2020’ category for the fourth consecutive year, which they won in 2019.

Zoe Witham, Dispensing Optician and Eva Dave practice owner of Mincher and Lockett and Co Opticians in Market Drayton

The practice owner Eva has been nominated in another category ‘Optical Supplier of the Year’ with her brand new online training platform ‘The Eyewear Styling Academy’, launched for the optical trade industry in January 2019.

The judges of the fashion practice of the year category will be looking for practices whom are demonstrating their ability to promote and retail fashion eyewear, especially in their community, as well as understanding the importance of colour and stylish eyewear that makes their practice stand out.

For the Optical Supplier of the Year category, the judges will be looking for suppliers in retail optical business who can demonstrate excellence in service, quality and relationships.

Practice owner, optometrist and eyewear stylist, Eva Davé, said: “It’s fantastic to be shortlisted in two categories of the Optician Awards this year. The awards are one of the highest accolades within the industry and are extremely well respected. We have our fingers crossed that we can retain our crown as ‘Fashion Practice of the Year’ at this year’s awards and also that we have success with the Eyewear Styling Academy, our brand new elearning platform for the optical industry which has been shortlisted for the first time!”

The prestigious award ceremony will take place on Saturday 4 April 2020 at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham when the results and winners will be announced.

