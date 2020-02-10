Encore celebrates record year at annual awards

Telford-based recruitment firm, Encore Personnel has celebrated a record year of growth and expansion at its prestigious annual staff awards, rewarding its team members for professional excellence and outstanding achievements.

2019 saw a transformational phase for the business, based on Plough Road. The year saw a new senior staff structure, with Greg Latham taking the role as Encore’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Pete Taylor appointed to Managing Director. Encore also invested in a brand-new Interim Division, strengthening the firm’s senior management position in the recruitment market.

Recognising that its employees were key to its success, Encore’s staff awards, now in its 18th year, acknowledges the hard work of its employees and all branches. The ceremony celebrated individual and team successes and thanked attendees for their dedication to growing the business over the past year.

Pete Taylor, Managing Director at Encore Personnel said: “Our annual employee award ceremony is always an exciting event celebrating the abundance of talent we have at Encore. It’s been a strong year for the business and we are fortunate to have such a strong and dedicated team, who go above and beyond.

“As Encore continues to grow, I’d like to say a personal thank you to each and every one of our colleagues who have all played a fundamental role in our success over the past few years.”

