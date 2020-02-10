Apprenticeship Show returns to Telford

The region’s biggest apprenticeship event returns to Telford next month.



The Apprenticeship Show will return to Telford in March

Following its huge success last year, this year’s show returns as The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show to the International Centre on Thursday 5 March.

The event will show visitors the wide range of career and training opportunities available across Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire and the wider West Midlands.

Telford & Wrekin Council, University of Wolverhampton, Careers and Enterprise Company, and Shropshire Star are working together to ensure this year’s show is bigger and better than ever before.

The show is the largest of its kind in the area and offers visitors a fantastic opportunity to find out more about the wide range of careers now available through Apprenticeships, the local companies that are offering the positions and the training providers that will be supporting the training.

There will be opportunities for hands on activities that employers and training providers are offering to get a better understanding of the roles available. You will be able to speak employers that may be in a business sector you are interested in going into. They will be able to offer support and advise you with what options are available, helping you make that all important decision about your first career or even a change in career.

More than 45 of the biggest local and national employers and education providers will be there to showcase the wide range of opportunities they offer, including CapGemini, Wrekin Housing Trust, Ricoh, BAE systems and National Trust.

The stands will offer hands-on and interactive activities related to a range of careers and the chance for visitors to speak to the businesses about what they need to do to get their dream job.

Pupils from local schools have been invited to the event to help them to make their career decisions. Parents and carers are also being invited to bring their children to the show after school.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “This National Apprenticeship Week, we’re really pleased to announce that our hugely successful show will be back for its fifth consecutive year!

“This year we’ve made the event bigger and better than ever – extending it to be The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show.

“Last year we welcomed over 3,300 delegates and we hope to see even more at next month’s event who will be able to apply for and find out about the hundreds of opportunities available.”

