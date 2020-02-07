7 C
Shropshire
Friday, February 7, 2020
Financial advisers accelerate into top gear

By Shropshire Live Business

Shrewsbury based Chartered Financial Planning Practice, Mardon Financial Advisers Ltd, are already accelerating into top gear in 2020, with not just one, but two, senior level appointments.

Philip Robinson and Richard Harris, previously Appointed Representatives of St. James’s Place Wealth Management, have joined forces with Mardon Financial to meet the increasing demand for high level, face to face wealth management advice across their offices in Shrewsbury, Solihull and London.

Managing Director, Simon Michael, commented: “It is exciting that Philip and Richard are bringing their corporate, personal and rural business experience to the existing expertise at Mardon.

“With so much constantly changing, there is a real need for professional advice that can be trusted and relied upon. With Philip and Richard joining the team now, we are ensuring we continue to meet that need by moving up a gear.”

Shropshire Live Business
