Employment law advice on offer for Shropshire businesses

Businesses in Shropshire will be updated on the latest changes in employment law at a series of events being held this spring.

John Merry, head of employment at Lanyon Bowdler

Employment law seminars are hosted by law firm Lanyon Bowdler every spring and autumn to ensure that people running businesses and those involved in the management and welfare of employees are kept fully up to date with the latest legislation, published guidance and developments in case law.

Lanyon Bowdler will be holding five seminars across Shropshire, Hereford and North Wales during March and April, and are asking anyone wishing to attend any of the events to book a place well in advance.

The seminars are free to attend but there is a small charge for HR professionals.

John Merry, head of the firm’s employment team, said: “These are always popular events when we can update people on recent changes and what they mean for them and their business.

“We will be providing key pointers for employers in relation to managing sickness absence and highlighting important principles arising from reported cases decided since our autumn updates.

“This includes, in relation to disciplinary matters, a reminder of the answer to the often-asked question of ‘do we always need to hold a separate investigation meeting?’.

“We will also be looking at the extension to the off-payroll working rules and the introduction of parental bereavement leave and pay, which are expected in April this year.”

The seminars will be held at Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office on Wednesday, March 25; Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Friday, March 27 and Aico in Oswestry on Thursday, April 2.

The Shrewsbury event takes place between 8.30am and 10.30am, and the other two events between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

There will be an opportunity to network with fellow delegates both before and after the seminars and the chance to speak to Lanyon Bowdler’s employment team on any specific points delegates would like to raise.

To book a place at any of the seminars, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search ‘Employment Law Update – Spring 2020’ and your chosen location. For more information, email info@lblaw.co.uk or call 0800 652 3371.

