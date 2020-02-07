Businesses urged to consider hiring an apprentice

Throughout February and March, County Training will be booking appointments for employers across Shropshire thinking about taking on an apprentice.

One business that has made full use of apprenticeships is Fix Auto in Oswestry

The appointments will include specialist advice for small, medium and large employers, advice on qualifications offered and information for Levy paying employers and an update on changes to apprenticeships. Employer’s should also be aware that subject to eligibility criteria being met, there is a £1000 grant available with the apprenticeship programme fully funded for candidates aged 18 or under.

One business that has made full use of apprenticeships is Fix Auto in Oswestry, who over the years have taken on four apprentices with County Training. Managing Director, Lee Hitch said “Sometimes it can be difficult to find the right individual for the job, but County Training have made the process so much easier…all four individuals have proven to be a success…and I think these four are capable of progressing even further into heads of department and manager positions in the future.”

Apprenticeships also work very well for young people and former County Training Apprentice Lauren Morris said “Whilst I was working with Fix Auto, County Training were always on hand to assist me in helping me complete my apprenticeship…and am happy to say I now work for Fix Auto Full time. I have since been able to move to a different branch to improve my learning further and I’m now looking into invoicing and diary scheduling. To anyone looking into an apprenticeship I would highly recommend it”

Any employer thinking of taking on an apprentice, simply needs to call 0345 6789023 or email enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk. Any young person considering an apprenticeship should contact County Training using the same details.

