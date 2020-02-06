0.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire insurance broker plans for further growth

By Shropshire Live Business

Staff at a Shropshire based commercial insurance firm are celebrating after winning triple figure year-on-year growth since the business was launched seven years ago – but that’s just for starters as they have just moved offices to plan for further growth over the next five years.

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth
The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth

1st Choice Insurance, based on Shrewsbury Business Park boasts a UK-wide client base, where bosses are looking to double in size over the next 12 months and be five times bigger by the time its five-year plan is realised.

Jason Martin, 1st Choice Insurance Managing Director, said they currently employed 26 people but the new offices at Jupiter House will give them the space and opportunity to take on more than 50 new members of staff.

The 30-year-old businessman said he planned to invest a “significant sum of money” in buildings, technology, staff and infrastructure over the next five years.

Mr Martin said: “We have enjoyed another hugely successful year, moving to new premises to facilitate our plans for the future and launching a new sister company – 1st Choice Leasing, which is already looking like being another winner.

“Since the company was launched in 2012 we have enjoyed triple figure growth every year – an excellent achievement in what have generally been uncertain economic times for the country in general.

“These are exciting times for the company and we are really looking forward to the future with an emphasis on growth, technology and staff skills.

“Our new premises will provide the space we need for our expansion programme and there will be increased product offerings.

“We look after more than 3,000 clients across the UK – a figure that is rising all the time and while we are proud to be based in Shropshire and play a significant role in the local community, we are also proud to have developed a footprint throughout the UK.

“Our commitment to Shropshire will see us expanding our team to meet the increasing demand for our services, taking on more people locally including providing opportunities for younger people.

“We will be appointing the right talent, developing career opportunities as we continue to give our workforce and the community a business we can all be extremely proud of.”

Mr Martin started the company, working alone from an office locally before bringing in team members to join him after three years and while the firm has continued to grow, the top priority has always been customer service.

“Great customer service is vital to the success of any company and we are always striving to do the best we can for our clients.

“We are proud of the reviews we receive telling us how well we are doing but we never rest on our laurels and always ensure we are doing everything we can to maintain the high standards we set ourselves,” he added.

“We offer a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, sectors and locations through the UK. From commercial combined to motor fleet, tradesmen to property owner’s insurance – we have access to a wide range of insurers to help us build bespoke policies for even the most complex of risks.

“All our clients are well looked after by our excellent team, with each member playing a huge role in our continued success. We are now looking forward to delivering our five-year plan, taking the company to even greater heights!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters called to kitchen fire at The Duck in Allscott

Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of public house and restaurant in Allscott last night.
Read Article

Investigation underway after fire damages three vehicles in Newport

Police are investigating a series of car fires which took place in the early hours of this morning that affected three vehicles in Newport.
Read Article
Work will take place at the junction of Bellstone and Claremont Street. Image: Google Street View

Work to begin on next phase of Shrewsbury town centre enhancements

Work to improve footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces are to begin in Shrewsbury town centre later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

John Foster

John Foster steps down as England Over 60s captain

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has stepped down as the England Over 60s captain after four years in the role – and four Ashes victories.
Read Article

Match Report: Liverpool 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are out of the FA Cup after succumbing to a narrow defeat against Liverpool’s youngsters at Anfield.
Read Article

Match Preview: Liverpool V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first ever trip to Anfield with the build-up centring around Jurgen Klopp’s cup snub.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth

Shropshire insurance broker plans for further growth

Staff at 1st Choice Insurance are celebrating year-on-year growth, and with a move to new offices plan further growth over the next five years.
Read Article
The Museum of the Gorge

Museum of the Gorge in the spotlight at networking event

Guests at a networking event in Ironbridge will hear about the history of the Museum of the Gorge when they meet this month.
Read Article
Avara Foods welcomed members of the public to its open day

Open day success for Avara Foods in Telford

Avara Foods recently welcomed members of the public to its Telford site, inviting those in the local area to find out more about the company.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Adam Siviter, James Allport, Marcus Bean and Sylvia Figueiredo will take part in the Ironbridge Half Marathon

Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust’s Fundraising race hots up with half marathon challenge

As the race hots up to secure £1m Lottery funding, a Shropshire charity has taken on a new challenge for the new year - a team for the Ironbridge Half Marathon.
Read Article

Tickets for special events to mark the story of Shropshire’s Mayflower Children now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for a series of special events to mark the 400th anniversary of Shropshire’s unique link to the Mayflower sailing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
0.1 ° C
2.8 °
-1.7 °
92 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP