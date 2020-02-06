Shropshire insurance broker plans for further growth

Staff at a Shropshire based commercial insurance firm are celebrating after winning triple figure year-on-year growth since the business was launched seven years ago – but that’s just for starters as they have just moved offices to plan for further growth over the next five years.

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth

1st Choice Insurance, based on Shrewsbury Business Park boasts a UK-wide client base, where bosses are looking to double in size over the next 12 months and be five times bigger by the time its five-year plan is realised.

Jason Martin, 1st Choice Insurance Managing Director, said they currently employed 26 people but the new offices at Jupiter House will give them the space and opportunity to take on more than 50 new members of staff.

The 30-year-old businessman said he planned to invest a “significant sum of money” in buildings, technology, staff and infrastructure over the next five years.

Mr Martin said: “We have enjoyed another hugely successful year, moving to new premises to facilitate our plans for the future and launching a new sister company – 1st Choice Leasing, which is already looking like being another winner.

“Since the company was launched in 2012 we have enjoyed triple figure growth every year – an excellent achievement in what have generally been uncertain economic times for the country in general.

“These are exciting times for the company and we are really looking forward to the future with an emphasis on growth, technology and staff skills.

“Our new premises will provide the space we need for our expansion programme and there will be increased product offerings.

“We look after more than 3,000 clients across the UK – a figure that is rising all the time and while we are proud to be based in Shropshire and play a significant role in the local community, we are also proud to have developed a footprint throughout the UK.

“Our commitment to Shropshire will see us expanding our team to meet the increasing demand for our services, taking on more people locally including providing opportunities for younger people.

“We will be appointing the right talent, developing career opportunities as we continue to give our workforce and the community a business we can all be extremely proud of.”

Mr Martin started the company, working alone from an office locally before bringing in team members to join him after three years and while the firm has continued to grow, the top priority has always been customer service.

“Great customer service is vital to the success of any company and we are always striving to do the best we can for our clients.

“We are proud of the reviews we receive telling us how well we are doing but we never rest on our laurels and always ensure we are doing everything we can to maintain the high standards we set ourselves,” he added.

“We offer a full range of commercial insurance solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes, sectors and locations through the UK. From commercial combined to motor fleet, tradesmen to property owner’s insurance – we have access to a wide range of insurers to help us build bespoke policies for even the most complex of risks.

“All our clients are well looked after by our excellent team, with each member playing a huge role in our continued success. We are now looking forward to delivering our five-year plan, taking the company to even greater heights!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...