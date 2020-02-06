Open day success for Avara Foods in Telford

Avara Foods recently welcomed members of the public to its Telford site, inviting those in the local area to find out more about the company, how the site operates and learn about the exciting career options available.

Avara Foods welcomed members of the public to its open day

The open day, held on Saturday 25 January, offered visitors tours of the state-of-the-art factory with its advanced manufacturing technology, the chance to taste some of the delicious products made on-site, and the opportunity to meet with some of the team.

Opportunities at all levels of the business were showcased, with experienced colleagues from different departments and functions on-hand to explain the roles. The site team fielded queries about the company’s engineering apprenticeships, manufacturing positions, technical roles and logistics opportunities, and spoke with over 130 people.

“We’re delighted the day was such a success, and that we welcomed so many people through our doors,” commented Leila James, HR Manager at Avara Foods, Telford. “As a major employer in the area we’re always looking for new ways to engage and connect with the local community. We encourage people to explore the great range of opportunities the company can offer and contact us with any queries they might have about roles available.”

“I’m really pleased our open day was so well attended, and that we had such positive feedback,” commented Graham Clempner, Site Manager at Avara Foods, Telford.

“The foods industry offers so many different career paths, and we really wanted to demonstrate this. Avara Foods in Telford is one of the most advanced food manufacturing sites in Europe and we’re extremely proud of it – this was a great opportunity for the public to meet us and really find out how we operate and see our factory in action.”

Telford is home to one of the Avara’s main processing facilities, employing over 1,200 people.

