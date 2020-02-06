0.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Home Business

Museum of the Gorge in the spotlight at networking event

By Shropshire Live Business

Guests at a networking event in Ironbridge will hear about the history of the Museum of the Gorge when they meet this month.

The Museum of the Gorge
The Museum of the Gorge

The Business Bridge Networking Group will be hosted by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) at the Furnace Kitchen in Coalbrookdale on Wednesday, February 26 between 8.30am and 10am.

Speaker for the event will be Spencer Gavin Smith, the Trust’s Archaeology & Monuments Officer and as well as telling guests about the Museum of the Gorge he will also be updating the group on the fundraising appeal to save the museum’s roof.

The Business Bridge Networking Group was set up to bring businesses and individuals together to raise the profile of the trust’s Fund for the Future campaign, network and find out more about the work of the trust and its museums.

Fund for the Future is IGMT’s ongoing campaign to raise £1m and any figure raised by the trust by next year’s deadline will be match-funded up to a maximum £1m by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised from people playing the National Lottery.

The trust is raising money in several ways, including a monthly lottery, its 1,000 Builders campaign aimed at businesses, other groups and organisations, and through fundraising events. People can also donate money individually to Fund for the Future.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “This promises to be an extremely interesting morning for our guests with the chance to learn all about the Museum of the Gorge and the ongoing appeal to save its roof – which has so far raised £18,000.

“The Museum of the Gorge is one of the trust’s 10 museums and is known as the Warehouse of the World because it was a main warehouse for the Coalbrookdale Company during the 19th Century, storing goods before they were shipped abroad.

“Business Bridge meetings are designed for networking and the chance to make new business connections. They are held every six weeks and our guests include people from a variety of business backgrounds.”

The meeting gets underway at 8.30am with networking and breakfast before the presentation by Mr Smith. Ticket sales from the event will help to fund the trust’s ongoing heritage conservation and education programmes at its museums and across the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

For further information telephone 01952 435900 or email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk To book a place at the Business Bridge event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-bridge-tickets-89762079797

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Firefighters called to kitchen fire at The Duck in Allscott

Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of public house and restaurant in Allscott last night.
Read Article

Investigation underway after fire damages three vehicles in Newport

Police are investigating a series of car fires which took place in the early hours of this morning that affected three vehicles in Newport.
Read Article
Work will take place at the junction of Bellstone and Claremont Street. Image: Google Street View

Work to begin on next phase of Shrewsbury town centre enhancements

Work to improve footways, crossing points, road signs, street furniture and road surfaces are to begin in Shrewsbury town centre later this month.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

John Foster

John Foster steps down as England Over 60s captain

Former Shropshire skipper John Foster has stepped down as the England Over 60s captain after four years in the role – and four Ashes victories.
Read Article

Match Report: Liverpool 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town are out of the FA Cup after succumbing to a narrow defeat against Liverpool’s youngsters at Anfield.
Read Article

Match Preview: Liverpool V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town prepare for their first ever trip to Anfield with the build-up centring around Jurgen Klopp’s cup snub.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

The 1st Choice Insurance team in Shrewsbury celebrate their office move and look forward to the year ahead as they plan for growth

Shropshire insurance broker plans for further growth

Staff at 1st Choice Insurance are celebrating year-on-year growth, and with a move to new offices plan further growth over the next five years.
Read Article
The Museum of the Gorge

Museum of the Gorge in the spotlight at networking event

Guests at a networking event in Ironbridge will hear about the history of the Museum of the Gorge when they meet this month.
Read Article
Avara Foods welcomed members of the public to its open day

Open day success for Avara Foods in Telford

Avara Foods recently welcomed members of the public to its Telford site, inviting those in the local area to find out more about the company.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave Courteen, the managing director of The Shrewsbury Club, with the tennis ball sponsored by Citroen, which will be part of the Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail around the town centre. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

Shrewsbury Tennis Ball Trail counts down to top women’s tournament

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury to countdown to the return of top international tennis to the town.
Read Article
Adam Siviter, James Allport, Marcus Bean and Sylvia Figueiredo will take part in the Ironbridge Half Marathon

Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust’s Fundraising race hots up with half marathon challenge

As the race hots up to secure £1m Lottery funding, a Shropshire charity has taken on a new challenge for the new year - a team for the Ironbridge Half Marathon.
Read Article

Tickets for special events to mark the story of Shropshire’s Mayflower Children now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for a series of special events to mark the 400th anniversary of Shropshire’s unique link to the Mayflower sailing.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to the Telford International Centre in April

Shropshire Kids Festival returns to Telford International Centre

Shropshire Kids Festival is back at the Telford International Centre on the 10th and 11th April 2020.
Read Article

Comedy Festival full weekend line up announced

The full line up for this year’s Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival has been announced, with a host of new faces plus returning favourites to keep the county town amused.
Read Article
The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
0.1 ° C
2.8 °
-1.7 °
92 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
12 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP