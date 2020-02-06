Museum of the Gorge in the spotlight at networking event

Guests at a networking event in Ironbridge will hear about the history of the Museum of the Gorge when they meet this month.

The Museum of the Gorge

The Business Bridge Networking Group will be hosted by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) at the Furnace Kitchen in Coalbrookdale on Wednesday, February 26 between 8.30am and 10am.

Speaker for the event will be Spencer Gavin Smith, the Trust’s Archaeology & Monuments Officer and as well as telling guests about the Museum of the Gorge he will also be updating the group on the fundraising appeal to save the museum’s roof.

The Business Bridge Networking Group was set up to bring businesses and individuals together to raise the profile of the trust’s Fund for the Future campaign, network and find out more about the work of the trust and its museums.

Fund for the Future is IGMT’s ongoing campaign to raise £1m and any figure raised by the trust by next year’s deadline will be match-funded up to a maximum £1m by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised from people playing the National Lottery.

The trust is raising money in several ways, including a monthly lottery, its 1,000 Builders campaign aimed at businesses, other groups and organisations, and through fundraising events. People can also donate money individually to Fund for the Future.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “This promises to be an extremely interesting morning for our guests with the chance to learn all about the Museum of the Gorge and the ongoing appeal to save its roof – which has so far raised £18,000.

“The Museum of the Gorge is one of the trust’s 10 museums and is known as the Warehouse of the World because it was a main warehouse for the Coalbrookdale Company during the 19th Century, storing goods before they were shipped abroad.

“Business Bridge meetings are designed for networking and the chance to make new business connections. They are held every six weeks and our guests include people from a variety of business backgrounds.”

The meeting gets underway at 8.30am with networking and breakfast before the presentation by Mr Smith. Ticket sales from the event will help to fund the trust’s ongoing heritage conservation and education programmes at its museums and across the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

For further information telephone 01952 435900 or email fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk To book a place at the Business Bridge event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/business-bridge-tickets-89762079797

