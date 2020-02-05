Young brother and sister launch enterprise to encourage us to ditch plastic

A young brother and sister from Cross Houses are hoping to encourage more people to go plastic free by selling beeswax wraps.

Pictured Ben and Lucy Adney, and some of their beeswax wraps

Ben Adney, 12, and Lucy, 9, were inspired by their granny, Sally Wellman, who has been making and selling beeswax wraps to raise funds for a local charity in her home town of Bristol.

Made from 100% cotton and beeswax, the wraps are an alternative to cling film and are reusable and biodegradable.

Sally does the tricky bit with hot wax, while Ben and Lucy are in charge of presentation and packing.

Ben says “Granny spotted an article on the benefits of beeswax wraps and how to make them in my “The Week Junior” magazine. I’m really keen on science, the planet, and what small things I might be able to do to help our environment. Reducing plastic in our home has been a challenge! But making and selling our Beeswax wraps really helps me feel like I’m making a difference and also learning about how to run a small business.

“We’ve called our business Bee Plastic Free Beeswax Food Wraps and Mum has set up a Facebook shop for us, https://www.facebook.com/plasticfreebeeswaxwraps so we hope more people will buy them.”

Sister Lucy is a fan “I love the strawberry beeswax wrap for my sandwich in my lunch box, it’s bright colourful, and better for the planet than cling film!”

