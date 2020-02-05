Former hairdressing apprentice opens salon in Bishops Castle

Former Hairdressing Apprentice Lauren Archer has opened her own hairdressing salon called LA Hair and Beauty and is looking into recruiting an apprentice through County Training!

After completing her apprenticeship with County Training, Lauren worked as a stylist for various salons for eight years before deciding to take the leap to open her own salon in January.

Lauren said: “I always had an interest in hairdressing at a young age, my granddad was a barber and I always looked up to him… Doing an apprenticeship is the best of both worlds, you can train on the job with support from your employer and tutors at county training.

“My favourite part of being an apprentice was getting to the stage where I was confident enough to run a column and knew that I had help at hand if needed, the hardest part for me was the theory as I am dyslexic but with the help of the tutors I was able to pass them all and even came out with my level 2 maths and English. I wish I had started my apprenticeship just after I left school, so I would say to anyone that is thinking about doing an apprenticeship, go for it! It’s the best thing I did. After nearly eight years of hairdressing, I’ve now got my own salon which is a dream come true and am also hiring an apprentice.”

Hairdressing Assessor Michelle Follette from County Training Training said: “Lauren was a fabulous learner and was conscientious, focused and worked really hard. It’s so good to see her progression and all of us are so proud of her taking the step to open her own salon.”

LA Hair and Beauty is now officially open for business in Church Street, Bishops Castle.

Anyone that is interested in doing a Hairdressing Apprenticeship can email enquiries@ctapprenticeships.co.uk or call 0345 6789023. Companies looking to take on an apprentice can contact County Training on the same contact details.

