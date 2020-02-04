Network Telecom enjoys record-breaking year

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced record-breaking figures in 2019.

Members of the Network Telecom team

The rapidly growing company has seen its profit grow by 30% year on year following an extremely successful 2019 that included its acquisition by European giant Enreach, the launch of its hosted solution, NT Cloud, as well as further developments to its award-winning desk phone, NT Multimedia.

Within the last five years the Telford-based provider has increased its operating profit by over 140%.

The business has helped SMEs throughout the country to make money from their telephone systems and communicate in such a way that puts them ahead of their competitors. It has also focused on upgrading its existing customer base to the latest technology. The company has seen a 22% growth in sales year on year.

Not only has there been considerable growth in both sales and profit, the number of staff has grown too. Staff numbers increased by 19% year on year, so much so that the provider extended its headquarters to house the ever-increasing team.

Chris Parkes, Head of Sales and Marketing, said “2019 has been hugely successful for us. We are really proud to have had yet another brilliant year. The record-breaking figures really are a testament to everyone’s hard work. 2020 is going to be another big year for us with the launch of our new NT Multimedia device as well as lots of exciting plans in the pipeline”.

The record-breaking year puts Network Telecom in place for an even bigger 2020.

