5.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Home Business

ApprenticeLink service highlights £13million apprenticeships support

By Shropshire Live Business

ResourceBank is highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of talent for National Apprenticeships Week.

Imogen Pearson
Imogen Pearson

The Telford company’s ApprenticeshipLink service, supporting both trainers and employers, has just been awarded Provider Partner Status from West Midlands Combined Authority.

This is part of a £13million initiative to support the development of apprenticeships in the region, particularly where there are skills gaps such as manufacturing, engineering and digital roles.

ApprenticeLink is offering free consultations to businesses, both regionally and nationally, to help them develop bespoke programmes to suit their needs.

National Apprenticeships Week (#NAW2020) is in its 13th year and takes place from Feb 3-7, with the theme of Look Beyond, urging business to ‘look beyond’ outdated stereotypes.

Imogen Pearson, Head of ApprenticeLink, said: “National Apprenticeships Week is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase the work we undertake in this important area. It’s also the perfect time to raising awareness of the opportunities available to businesses. Many have no idea that they could have access to funding for apprenticeships which would enable them to develop new and existing talent to support their needs. They may also lack the resources or expertise, which is where we can help.

“ApprenticeLink is a unique service that connects providers of apprentice training with employers who can most benefit from their services.

“We are delighted to be working with WMCA and developing business cases to access the funding available. However, in terms of support and training, there are a lot of services we can offer, and we can help the development of apprenticeships in any sector.”

ApprenticeLink formed at the start of 2015 but the team has eight years’ experience working with training providers, colleges and sector skills councils.

It provides guidance to employers, ensuring that they maximise the value of apprenticeships and utilise their levy investment efficiently, and supports training providers to develop and market their apprenticeships through identifying, contacting and engaging suitable employers and learners.

ApprenticeLink has already facilitated more than 3,200 apprenticeships. Although the team has worked with the NHS and companies such as Mercedes Formula One, it specialises in assisting SMEs and has helped develop apprenticeships in a number of different areas including warehousing and logistics, customer service, business administration, retails, childcare and dental nursing.

Anyone who would like to find out more, or to arrange a free consultation, should contact Imogen Pearson Imogen.Pearson@resourcebank.co.uk.

National Apprenticeship Week is an annual week-long celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprenticeship success stories across the country.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

The facilities were previously attached to the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington. Photo: Google Street View

College closes Telford Whitehouse leisure facilities

Telford College is to close the leisure, hospitality and fitness facilities which were previously attached to the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington.
Read Article

Police discover cannabis farm at Telford address

Police are appealing for information after a cannabis farm was found at an address in Telford.
Read Article
The footbridge leading to Severn Valley Railway station in Bridgnorth. Photo: Google Street View

Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge closes for works

Work begins today to permanently repair Bridgnorth Severn Valley Railway Footbridge by replacing holding down bolt anchorages that failed in January 2018.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Brad Day keeps his eye on the puck. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers suffer late home defeat

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Sheffield Steeldogs on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Dominik Florians shot hits the back of the net. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers power their way to victory

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Milton Keynes on Saturday night to take on the Lightning in an NIHL National League game.
Read Article

Match Report: Rochdale 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Another frustrating league fixture for Shrewsbury Town as they fall to a narrow defeat against Rochdale.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Richo apprenticeship programme hits 30 year landmark﻿

Additive manufacturing specialist Ricoh is celebrating a landmark anniversary at the start of National Apprenticeship Week 2020.
Read Article
Charlotte Parkes

Former student lands dream job paving the way for drugs of the future

A former Shrewsbury Colleges Group student is paving the way for drugs of the future after scoring her dream job with GlaxoSmithKline.
Read Article
Imogen Pearson

ApprenticeLink service highlights £13million apprenticeships support

ResourceBank is highlighting its ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of talent for National Apprenticeships Week.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year's event

Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
Those interested volunteering are being given the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day

Shrewsbury charity to host Valentine’s Day volunteering ‘match up’

A local charity is offering people interested in volunteering the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

The company are pulling out all of the stops to stage this larger than life musical

Local cast brings Shrek the Musical to Theatre Severn

Local musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in the final preparations for their upcoming musical production of Shrek the Musical at Theatre Severn.
Read Article

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
5.8 ° C
7.2 °
4.4 °
65 %
8.2kmh
75 %
Tue
8 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
8 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP