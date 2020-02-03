Shropshire School Uniform Shop supports local children’s charity

Shropshire based company, School Shop Direct, have partnered with local charity The Movement Centre to help support their work, supporting children with movement disabilities to reach their full potential.

Victoria Handbury-Madin, CEO at The Movement Centre and Claire and Martin Berry, Directors of School Shop Direct

School Shop Direct is an independent school outfitters serving schools in the Shropshire and surrounding area. Directors Martin and Claire Berry were keen to support a children’s charity locally where their support could make a real difference.

“We are delighted to be able to work with The Movement Centre”, said Martin Berry.

“We were aware that the charity had lost its NHS funding and we wanted to offer our support. We felt that by forming a partnership and supporting the charity on an ongoing basis we could help make an impact. We are looking forward to working with the team at The Movement Centre to support their fundraising and to raise awareness of their work so that we can help to make a difference to the lives of the children they support.”

The Movement Centre provides a specialist therapy, pioneered at the charity, called Targeted Training. The therapy can help children who face problems with their movement control. Through a course of Targeted Training therapy at The Movement Centre, children can gain head control, so they can interact with their family; it can help children develop the skills to sit unaided, so that they can play with their friends. For some children it can enable them to walk. All of these news skills mean that the children can be far more independent.

“It is fantastic to have the support of Martin, Claire and everyone at School Shop Direct,” said Victoria Handbury-Madin, CEO at The Movement Centre. “2019 was a challenging year for our charity, so it is great to be working in partnership with School Shop Direct. By supporting our fundraising efforts they will help to us continue our vital work so that children with movement disabilities can reach their full potential.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...