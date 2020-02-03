Shrewsbury Colleges Group and SaTH to host NHS Careers Live Event

Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) and The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) will combine forces next week to host the second joint NHS Careers Live Event for young people in education.

The 2019 NHS Careers Live! Event at the Shropshire Education & Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The event will showcase the range of exciting careers available with the county’s largest employer.

In Autumn 2018 Shrewsbury Colleges Group and SaTH had formed a unique partnership to benefit young people, the county and the community.

Their first joint event, NHS Careers Live! took place last February and was so successful the second event has been planned for Wednesday, 12 February, from 4-7pm at the Shropshire Education & Conference Centre, Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

NHS Careers Live! is an opportunity for SaTH to present the wide range of jobs and career opportunities in the NHS that stretch far beyond nursing and medicine, including: Catering, Pathology, Business Administration, Estates, Libraries, Finance and IT to name a few, and for Shrewsbury Colleges Group to highlight the many course packages on offer across its three campuses, to equip individuals with the qualifications and skills necessary to pursue these career paths.

Staff from the Hospital Trust and the College will be on hand to discuss routes into the many job roles, including work experience and Apprenticeships.

There will be information stands, hands-on activities, and talks every 30 minutes. The event will also provide guidance on Apprenticeships, how to apply for the relevant courses at Shrewsbury Colleges Group and for posts with SaTH.

Also attending are Birmingham City University, including Diagnostic Radiography, Operating Department Practice and Paramedic Science

Keele University including Physiotherapy, Radiography, Rehabilitation Science and Pharmacy

RJAH Orthopedic Hospital, including NHS Apprenticeships and general careers guidance

University Centre Shrewsbury, including undergraduate study in Adult Nursing, Biochemistry, Bioscience, Biotechnology and Medical Generics.

The event is open to young people in education, both school pupils and students in Further Education aged 14-21.

Catherine Armstrong, Vice Principal at SCG, said: “Last year’s event was a great success and we wanted to build on that so have opened it out to include even more exhibitors.

As the largest further education college in the county, it makes sense to team up with the county’s largest employer to shout about the huge range of careers within the NHS.

“As well as all the many different healthcare professions, there are dozens or support professions. We hope this event will help young people make informed decisions about possible career paths, and the courses and qualifications they would need to get there.”

To book a place at the NHS Careers Live! Event visit shrews.co/nhs by Tuesday, 11 February 2019.

There is free parking at the venue, and additional pay on exit spaces will be available in the main hospital car parks.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...