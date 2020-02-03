Shrewsbury-based care company expands to new office

A Shrewsbury-based care company has moved into new office space after outgrowing the location were they launched five years ago.

The Mayor of Shrewsbury to officially open the office alongside the office team, care staff and some of Affinity’s clients

Affinity Homecare Shrewsbury had been based in an office in Bicton Heath but have expanded to the point where they had outgrown their office space.

This is in part due to their plans to provide Apprenticeships. They have already recruited a Business Administration Apprentice, Shannen Jarman, who is based at the office and are currently working closely with Telford college to recruit 10 Apprentice Carers.

Melissa Morgan, Registered Manager said: “We are incredibly excited to be able to offer these apprenticeships as whilst all Apprentice Carers will be paid the same as our Care Assistants, they will be given the opportunity for further training as part of their role. We hope that this will help to provide a robust care worker service to meet the growing needs of the elderly and disabled community in Shropshire in the coming years.”

Affinity homecare Shrewsbury moved into Global House, Shrewsbury Business Park at the beginning of January and invited the Mayor of Shrewsbury to officially open the office alongside the office team, care staff and some of Affinity’s clients.

Everyone enjoyed prosecco and sandwiches and along with excellent conversation and laughter, made for a party feel to the event. Affinity even identified a way of promoting the DEEP project, which the Mayor is heavily involved in, to its clients.

