Shropshire Council invites firms to support Shrewsbury Riverside development work

Shropshire Council is inviting companies to bid to support the development of Shrewsbury’s Riverside area.

Smithfield Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council took the decision to purchase Shrewsbury’s three main shopping centres in December 2017 with the primary objective to support the economic growth and redevelopment of Shrewsbury town centre.

The council is now taking forward a Strategic Development Framework (SDF) for the redevelopment of the Riverside shopping centre and surrounding Shropshire Council land and asset ownership (known as the Riverside Development Area).

Shropshire Council has now appointed a multi-skilled team – LDA Design – to produce a Strategic Development Framework (SDF) for the area. The current tender is to secure additional expertise and support to work with council officers to deliver the SDF and provide wider commercial estates and economic project advice.

Shropshire Council will also start preparing the site for a phased demolition which it hopes will begin at the end of 2020, by which time the council should be clear on its preferred delivery strategy for the Riverside area.

A Shropshire Council spokesperson said: “We will fully engage with Riverside Centre tenants as our plans develop and, once ready, the programme for the demolition will be first shared with the Riverside tenants. We want to stress that until work begins the Riverside Shopping Centre will remain open for business as usual.”

The Riverside development work will be closely aligned with the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan.

