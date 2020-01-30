Shropshire car sales executive accredited by national charity Motability

A Shropshire sales executive who has been officially accredited by national charity Motability will now offer advice and support to customers at a local motor dealership.

Chris Watkins – new car sales executive and Motability specialist at Furrows of Telford

Chris Watkins is a new car sales executive at the Furrows FordStore in Haybridge Road, and he specialises in all Ford models.

Now he has also qualified as a Motability adviser and will be working with customers who want to exchange all or part of their disability allowance to lease a vehicle that meets their individual requirements.

“I’m delighted to have been accredited under the Motability scheme and I’m looking forward to helping customers find the right option for their needs as there are a wide range of packages available,” said Chris.

Before joining the Furrows team, Chris played football for Hereford United and has previously worked as a personal trainer. He also gained sales experience in the mobile phones industry before choosing a career in vehicle sales.

Furrows of Telford’s New Car Sales Manager, Isha Alsadek, said Chris had settled into his sales role extremely well and his new accreditation made him an invaluable addition to the team.

“We’re very pleased to have Chris on board and his commitment and dedication to his new role is already proving very impressive.

“Motability is an important element of our business, and it’s great to see Chris so invested in his training and to see his determination to succeed.”

Currently the Motability scheme has more than 650,000 customers nationwide and it enables people with a disability, their families and carers to lease a new car using their disability benefit.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...