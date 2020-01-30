New apprentice joins Telford PR and digital communications agency

It is a new year with a new face and a ‘new’ office for Telford PR and digital communications agency J&PR.

J&PR directors Rhea Alton and Kirsty Smallman with new digital marketing assistant Sophie Coombs

The J&PR team has welcomed Sophie Coombs as a Digital Marketing Assistant on an apprenticeship scheme, whilst the office at The Glebe in Wellington has undergone a revamp with fresh decoration and new furniture and layout for the expanding team thanks to Chrisbeon Office Supplies and PKS Decorating Solutions.

A new website is also under construction following a re-brand.

Twenty-year-old Sophie completed a year at university studying journalism before realising she wanted to move back home and start the digital marketing training on the job.

The expansion comes after Felicity Roberts joined the team as a PR Account Manager last year, whilst Jan Adams, Digital Marketing Manager, is preparing to celebrate two years with the firm.

Rhea Alton and Kirsty Smallman launched J&PR Ltd eight years ago – two years after Rhea had set up Journalism and PR after leaving her career as a journalist.

“We have marked another record-breaking year which is testimony to our wonderful team and the first class service they provide to our clients.

“We now run the social media platforms for the majority of our clients and our digital and PR services for our event clients have expanded too.

“We are looking forward to an extremely busy show season, whilst the training element of our business is also growing.

“We love training in-house teams to ensure they are running the platforms correctly and the client’s reputation is always in safe hands,” Kirsty said.

Despite only starting with J&PR in December, Sophie is already meeting clients and assisting with all aspects of digital communications.

Rhea added: “Sophie is an excellent addition to the team. Her enthusiasm and creative skills are outstanding. We know she will fly through her apprenticeship training and will continue to develop her skills and knowledge with us after that.”

