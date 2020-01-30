Ella’s Kitchen founder to speak at ‘Evolution of the Workplace’ lecture

Paul Lindley OBE, founder of the hugely successful organic food company, Ella’s Kitchen, child welfare campaigner, author and advocate for small businesses and start-ups will be the keynote speaker at the Darwin Festival ‘Evolution of the Workplace’ lecture.

Mr Lindley has worked extensively to support small businesses and entrepreneurs through the Consumer Forum and Business and You to help build the next generation of world-class British brands.

Joining Mr Lindley at University Centre Shrewsbury on Thursday, 13th of February, at 5pm, will be four local business thought leaders:

• Chairing the Event: John O’Brien MBE, Shropshire’s bestselling business author, EMEA Head of the One Hundred marketing agency working with major corporates on strategy and communication needs;

• Mark Walton, local-based serial entrepreneur and CEO of the paradigm-shifting, employee-centric, customer support company, Sensee;

• Kate Holbrook, founder of Turtle Doves, a Shropshire-based, award-winning ethical ‘recycling’ business which has received national recognition; and,

• Gary Dee, Shropshire-based UK Managing Director of Bostik, the global manufacturer of adhesives.

What are the trends affecting the workplaces of tomorrow? How does humanity and people-centric thinking potentially empower businesses with their employees and customers? How does technology, Gen Z and millennial thinking, localization, ethical and sustainable thinking affect our attitudes to business and offer routes to success?

Join in with a thought- provoking discussion on the evolution of the workplace. The event is free, but booking is strongly suggested. You may book your place through UCS’s website at: https://www.ucshrewsbury.ac.uk/public-events

