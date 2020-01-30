9.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home Business

College launches new 50 Day Pledge for apprenticeships

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford College is launching a new campaign to celebrate the vital contribution which apprenticeships are making to the local economy.

Telford College’s most recent Apprentice of the Year winner, James Halbert, is continuing to progress his career at Shrewsbury-based bridge-building specialists, Beaver Bridges
Telford College’s most recent Apprentice of the Year winner, James Halbert, is continuing to progress his career at Shrewsbury-based bridge-building specialists, Beaver Bridges

The ‘50 Day Pledge’, which will highlight a different success story every day, officially kicks off at the start of National Apprenticeships Week on February 3.

Over the course of the campaign, the college will be spotlighting the many different ways in which apprenticeships are creating life-changing opportunities – both for the apprentices involved, and their employers.

Telford College currently has more than 1,000 apprentices working with over 400 different companies. Apprenticeships go from level two up to level five.

The 50 Day Pledge will highlight the breadth of industries and roles available for apprentices, and showcase the talent and energy which they are bringing into the Shropshire workplace.

The college will also be holding a careers fair on February 5 for its current students and apprentices from 10am to 3pm – before flying the flag at the All About Apprenticeships show which begins at Shrewsbury Town football club later that same day.

Some of Shropshire’s biggest name companies are using Telford College to train their apprentices.

They include civil engineering company McPhillips, a former Shropshire Company of the Year champion. Marketing manager Mark Kiddie said: “We have been working with Telford College for a number of years and run a two-year apprenticeship course.

“We recruit up to 10 apprentices a year and they do a day release here at Telford College. The remainder of the week they are out on site putting some of the skills they have been taught here into practice.

“Being able to practice and reinforce the theory they learn is vital. Apprenticeships give us the next generation of our workforce.”

Peter McMillan of Avara Foods, the Hortonwood-based food processing giant, said: “Having been though an apprenticeship myself many decades go, I see it as a vital bloodline for the company going forward.

“We need apprentices which are current in terms of the new technology we are using as we move away from manual labour into automation and the higher level robotics.”

At office supplies company Lyreco, apprentice Emily Smith was named as one of the company’s top performers of 2019, and has been promoted to a role in its credit control team.

Duncan Milton, from Lyreco’s customer care team, said: “She consistently hit her objectives and targets monthly, and also consistently displayed Lyreco’s values day in and day out. She was a pleasure to have on my team.”

Elsewhere, Telford College’s most recent Apprentice of the Year winner, James Halbert, is continuing to progress his career at Shrewsbury-based bridge-building specialists, Beaver Bridges.

Director Jo Beaver said: “James has been gaining lots of valuable experience on site recently, and the company will be looking for him to have his own site team. James has continued to learn new skills such as his dumper certificate and health and safety awareness.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “There are dozens more amazing success stories just like these, and National Apprenticeship Week is a time to recognise and applaud them.

“We want to make people aware of the incredible diversity of career options which are now available through apprenticeships, and which may surprise some people.

“We also want to show employers the value of reaching beyond traditional hiring routes – as well as encouraging parents and teachers to look beyond outdated preconceptions around apprenticeships.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

One of the electric buses trialled on Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace park and ride service. Photo: Shropshire Council

New park and ride site could serve Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Plans are being considered for a new park and ride site on the west side of Shrewsbury which could serve the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Read Article
Twenty six roads in the county will be resurfaced before the end of March. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council to invest £5m improving roads across the county

A £5m package of highways improvements by Shropshire Council will see twenty six roads across Shropshire resurfaced before the end of March.
Read Article

Fire involving car in Waters Upton started deliberately

Firefighters from Wellington last night attended a car fire which was started deliberately in Waters Upton.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Fejiri Okenabirhie leaves Shrewsbury Town for Doncaster Rovers

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie has completed his expected departure from Shrewsbury Town to sign for Doncaster on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town loan forward Conor McAleny from Fleetwood

Shrewsbury Town confirm their third signing of the January window as Conor McAleny joins on loan for the remainder of the campaign.
Read Article
Jack Watkins celebrates after scoring. Photo: Steve Brodie

Watkins salutes sensational Tigers comeback

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Swindon Wildcats on Wednesday night in the second leg of the National Cup semi final.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Ian Whateley and Chris Ball of Advanced Chemical Etching

Taking weight out of the equation puts ACE on course for £800,000 export birthday present

A global desire for greener cars and more fuel efficient planes is set to deliver a major export boost to Advanced Chemical Etching.
Read Article
J&PR directors Rhea Alton and Kirsty Smallman with new digital marketing assistant Sophie Coombs

New apprentice joins Telford PR and digital communications agency

It is a new year with a new face and a ‘new’ office for Telford PR and digital communications agency J&PR.
Read Article
Paul Lindley OBE, founder of the hugely successful organic food company, Ella’s Kitchen, social campaigner, best-selling author and advocate for entrepreneurs and small businesses

Ella’s Kitchen founder to speak at ‘Evolution of the Workplace’ lecture

Paul Lindley OBE, founder of the hugely successful organic food company, Ella’s Kitchen will be the keynote speaker at the Darwin Festival ‘Evolution of the Workplace’ lecture in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Dave and Julie from Shrewsbury who got married at last year's event

Chance to take a step back to the 1940s whilst tying the knot at Shropshire hotel

Couples are being given the chance to celebrate their very own VE-Day with a World War ll themed wedding at a Shropshire hotel.
Read Article
Those interested volunteering are being given the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day

Shrewsbury charity to host Valentine’s Day volunteering ‘match up’

A local charity is offering people interested in volunteering the chance to connect with organisations this Valentine’s Day.
Read Article
Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Adam Purnell, known as the Shropshire Lad will be demonstrating his unique cooking skills at Frestival in May. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Star of Channel 4 show to headline Shropshire festival

The star of Channel 4 cookery programme Crazy Delicious will be headlining at a Shropshire festival specialising in free-from foods and those suffering with allergies.
Read Article
Phil is a chef, presenter and cookery book author

Phil Vickery to headline Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage

Phil Vickery, one of the nation’s favourite TV chefs, has been unveiled as the headline attraction for Shrewsbury Flower Show’s culinary stage this year.
Read Article
Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
9.5 ° C
11.1 °
8.3 °
87 %
5.7kmh
90 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
7 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP