Wrekin College to help start-up new businesses in Telford

A school which hit the headlines amid calls for more children to be taught employability skills will now lead the way in helping youngsters from dozens of Telford schools to launch up to 20 new businesses in the borough.

Wrekin College pupils at Retro Shack who won last year’s High Street Challenge

Headmaster of Wrekin College Tim Firth has spoken out to call on schools to take a more proactive role in getting pupils ready for the workplace.

He has claimed far too many universities are now operating a buyer’s market allowing almost anyone to get in as tuition fees also deter even the brightest pupils from seeing it an automatic choice.

Now Wrekin College is going to run a region-wide competition to find entrepreneurs of the future in a Dragons-Den style event.

It will aim to kickstart a variety of businesses run by young people, including school children aged as young as 11.

Mr Firth said today the scheme would not only invite teams of youngsters to bid for backing for their own venture but would also train an army of teachers to help coach children in business studies and workplace skills.

It will include Youtube tutorials, training workshops and class planning content which could be used in schools across the UK, youth groups and by youngsters educated at home.

The initiative will work in conjunction with Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘Young High Street Challenge 2’ which is just one strand of their highly successful Pride in High Street campaign which aims to boost local High Streets in Ironbridge, Madeley, Dawley, Oakengates, Newport and Wellington.

It will officially launch on February 7 as invitations go out to schools to enter with a celebration fair planned for June where teams will showcase their business idea and pitch for a package of prizes including start-up funding and mentoring by high-profile business leaders.

While the school is celebrating that 40 percent of its applicants to Oxbridge have been offered a place Mr Firth said it was not enough to just teach towards good grades.

“Schools need to ready their cohort for life outside of the classroom so that they are ready for work in what is an ever-changing landscape. Children now have more choice about where their future will lead them and schools need to adapt to that,” he added.

Head of the Wrekin Business School Donna Irving said they were delighted to be delivering this initiative which would not only kick start new businesses but would provide a rich resource of training materials for all schools to improve employability skills across the board.

“We are very excited to be at the forefront of this drive to promote work skills and encourage youngsters to think about running their own businesses and what the world of work means to them.

“We will encourage the ideas to be diverse and although the ideas will have a connection to improving the High Street which is struggling to respond to changing customer habits and trends, we are looking for innovation here and schemes which aim to do things differently. We need a sustainable High Street, where people want to shop and encourage economic growth across the business community.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...