New year, new contracts for Shropshire building firm

A Shropshire construction firm has made a positive start to 2020 after winning a clutch of new building contracts worth nearly £7 million.

Pave Aways Commercial Director Victoria Lawson (rear, first left) and Managing Director Steven Owen (rear fifth left) with staff and pupils at the Welshpool Church in Wales School, where it is has been contracted to complete the build

Pave Aways has landed a series of high profile builds including the extension and refurbishment of the Hamar Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, a commission from Powys County Council to complete the build of a new primary school in Welshpool and the construction of a multi-million pound high performance training centre for a Premiership football team.

The firm has completed a number of building projects at both the Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals that are run by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust including new wards and entrances.

It was selected by Powys County Council to finish the 360-pupil Welshpool Church in Wales School, which is being built as part of the Welsh Government’s and Powys County Council’s 21st Century Schools programme, following the collapse of the previous contractor Dawnus.

And the new sporting contract follows hot on the heels of the opening of a world class £10m luxury spa it built at Cheshire’s Carden Park, as the firm makes inroads into the sports and leisure sector.

Pave Aways Managing Director Steven Owen said: “Health and education are traditionally fields where we have performed strongly so we are also pleased to be starting the year with the announcement of new contracts with two previous clients.

“We are forging new partnerships in the sports and leisure industry and that is exciting for us as we press ahead with our focus on building a sustainable business that continues to deliver the highest standard of construction for its clients.”

