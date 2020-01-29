Capital’s building boom pays dividends for FSP

A Shropshire manufacturer has completed deals on a number of high profile building projects in London that are regenerating key areas in the capital.

Richard Hilton, FSP Managing Director

Fabweld Steel Products (FSP) has supplied four schemes including two prime residential projects and the first hotel of its kind to open in London in contracts totalling more than £101,000.

The Telford based firm’s flagship FAB PAVETM access covers have been used at Blackwall Reach, a new sustainable community of more than 1,500 new apartments in East London and at White City Living in West London that features more than 1,400 new homes as well as boutique shops, bars and restaurants.

The covers give access to below ground services such as drainage or power networks whilst blending the floor’s paving to provide a seamless surface.

The Nomad Hotel has used FSP’s FAB TRAYTM recessed access covers in the conversion of the grade II listed former Bow Street magistrates court and police station into a 91-bed hotel. It will be the first UK residence for the prestigious American brand that has premises in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

And FAB PAVE covers and tree grilles have been used in the landscaping in Heron Quays Park, a new public space set amid the skyscrapers of Canary Wharf.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said the on-going regeneration in London was providing a valuable boost for FSP’s bottom line.

“Despite challenging economic conditions nationally, London appears to be bucking the trend with continued investment in multi million pound residential and leisure schemes.

“There is no let up in the demand for luxury schemes like White City Living and the Nomad Hotel for example, that require a high prestige finish, which is where our access covers and associated products come in.

“They are ideal for locations where regular access is required to underground services such as drainage but a quality aesthetic is required. Our in-house design abilities and flexible production schedules allow us to offer a responsive and individual service for each order, thereby meeting the fast paced construction schedules that exist on projects like this.”

