Telford finance event hailed huge success

A special event to make sure businesses across Telford have access to the funding needed to help them grow has been hailed a huge success.

Ryan Cartwright, from the British Business Bank, Marches Growth Hub chair Paul Hinkins, Councillor Lee Carter, Marches LEP access to finance champion Paul Kalinaukas and Business Growth Enabler at NatWest Bank Gemma Bourne at the event

The event – Finding Finance for Your Business – was staged by the Marches Growth Hub Telford & Wrekin at Telford’s Mercure Hotel on January 21 – the first in a year-long series of events under the banner Telford 2020 – Growing Success.

The hub, which is delivered by Telford & Wrekin Council, says the 12-month campaign aims to make sure there are no barriers to any business in the borough realising its growth ambitions.

Hub manager Claire Critchell said: “Our new campaign could not have got off to a better start than with this finance event.

“We had a room full of experts in every form of business finance which is on the market, an audience which was hugely engaged throughout the day and a really positive atmosphere.

“Our expert speakers were able to give both the big picture and one-to-one advice, whilst the expo and networking session meant all the businesses in attendance could find just the information they needed about the most relevant funding streams for them.

“The feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive and we are delighted to have started the year with such a successful event.”

Speakers at the event included Ryan Cartwright, from the British Business Bank, NatWest bank business growth enabler Gemma Bourne, Chris Atkinson from the Business Energy Efficiency Programme, Caroline Cattle from the Marches Building Investment Grant, along with experts from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund and private sector finance schemes.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “This excellent event provided vital help to businesses across the borough to ensure they are in prime position to make the most of the funding opportunities available to them.

“There are real opportunities for growth and we are delighted to be working through the Growth Hub and Enterprise Telford to make sure businesses can access them.”

