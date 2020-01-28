Aico utilises the power of video to support major campaign

A Shropshire company has utilised the power of video to support a major campaign aimed at raising awareness of resident safety and increasing engagement with tenants.

The Resident Safety Campaign, powered by Aico, is aimed at social landlords and focuses on the need for safety in supported living environments, gaining access to properties and the dangers of Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

It was launched by Inside Housing Magazine, a weekly publication specializing in social housing, in partnership with Oswestry-based fire and carbon monoxide alarm specialists Aico.

Shrewsbury firm 7Video were commissioned to produce some innovative animations to accompany the campaign.

Peter Sims, of 7Video, said the overall message was to encourage best practice from social landlords while promoting greater safety for residents in the home environment.

“It was felt that getting the message across in this very important safety campaign would benefit from the addition of video and we were delighted to help,” he said.

“We were able to produce a series of short animations as a way of highlighting the need for landlords to ensure their properties are as safe as possible for people to live in.

“We worked closely with Inside Housing in designing the key messaging and how we could use animation to communicate this.”

He added: “The use of video is an extremely powerful tool which more and more businesses and other groups are taking advantage of as an essential aid to the message they want to deliver.

“Animations which are short, direct and to the point are easier for the viewer to take in and have a lasting impact, which was key in this campaign to highlight the importance of safety in the home.”

Tina Mistry, regional specification manager for Aico, said: “Our role in the campaign was specifically centred on the importance of installing fire and carbon monoxide alarms to keep residents and tenants safe in their homes, and the need to engage them in the process before installation begins and after it ends.

“It was beneficial getting 7Video on board to create the animations to accompany the campaign, which proved to be a great success.”

Martin Hilditch, Inside Housing’s editor, added: “There’s nothing more important than landlords providing a safe and secure home for people to live in. The aim was to emphasise good practice and ensure we encourage the best safety culture in the housing sector.”

