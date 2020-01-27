Shropshire PR firm’s new intern overcoming life’s obstacles

A teenager determined not to let life’s hurdles dash his dream of working in the media has joined a Shropshire creative and PR agency as an intern.

Adam James with members of the Nathan Rous PR team

Based in Wellington, Nathan Rous PR decided that 18-year-old Adam James’s commitment to working in the media acted as an ideal platform for him to develop his skills and duly offered him a place within the company.

Adam lives with dyspraxia and has a visual impairment, but determined to not let this hold him back, after studying A-level Law and Business Studies at Shrewsbury College, he did his research and decided Nathan Rous PR would be a great place to work.

He was helped to get in contact with the company through the Supported Internship Programme run by Enable in partnership with colleges and sixth forms, a supported employment service which engages with 16-24 year olds during their final year in post-16 education.

The Supported Internship Programme is open to young people aged 16-24 who have an Education Health and Care Plan.

“I have always had a passion for news and current affairs and this really kick started my desire to make a career for myself in the media,” says Adam.

“It’s great to become a part of Nathan Rous PR where I am learning with professionals who have years of experience within different areas of the media. This is a unique opportunity and one I am absolutely determined to make the most of.”

Adam has arrived at the company with bundles of experience including presenting a weekly show Newport-based community radio station NOVA FM.

It is here he developed his interviewing technique and Adam is hoping to transfer his skills from radio in helping create Nathan Rous PR’s very own podcast to promote the work it does across the UK, Europe and the US.

“Everyone has a different route into this industry but some have more hurdles than others,” said director Nathan Rous.

“We had a huge hand moving into our new offices so it’s only right that we pay it forward – doing everything we can to help others.

“Adam has already shown the kind of skills it takes to succeed: he did his research, identified us as a business he wanted to work with, proactively approached us and then came fully prepared for his interview.

“He’s proof that whatever life throws at you if you set your mind to something you can succeed. We can’t wait to see how he develops.”

