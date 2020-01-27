3.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, January 27, 2020
Home Business

Shropshire PR firm’s new intern overcoming life’s obstacles

By Shropshire Live Business

A teenager determined not to let life’s hurdles dash his dream of working in the media has joined a Shropshire creative and PR agency as an intern.

Adam James with members of the Nathan Rous PR team
Adam James with members of the Nathan Rous PR team

Based in Wellington, Nathan Rous PR decided that 18-year-old Adam James’s commitment to working in the media acted as an ideal platform for him to develop his skills and duly offered him a place within the company. 

Adam lives with dyspraxia and has a visual impairment, but determined to not let this hold him back, after studying A-level Law and Business Studies at Shrewsbury College, he did his research and decided Nathan Rous PR would be a great place to work.

He was helped to get in contact with the company through the Supported Internship Programme run by Enable in partnership with colleges and sixth forms, a supported employment service which engages with 16-24 year olds during their final year in post-16 education.  

The Supported Internship Programme is open to young people aged 16-24 who have an Education Health and Care Plan.

“I have always had a passion for news and current affairs and this really kick started my desire to make a career for myself in the media,” says Adam.

“It’s great to become a part of Nathan Rous PR where I am learning with professionals who have years of experience within different areas of the media. This is a unique opportunity and one I am absolutely determined to make the most of.”

Adam has arrived at the company with bundles of experience including presenting a weekly show Newport-based community radio station NOVA FM. 

It is here he developed his interviewing technique and Adam is hoping to transfer his skills from radio in helping create Nathan Rous PR’s very own podcast to promote the work it does across the UK, Europe and the US.

“Everyone has a different route into this industry but some have more hurdles than others,” said director Nathan Rous. 

“We had a huge hand moving into our new offices so it’s only right that we pay it forward – doing everything we can to help others.

“Adam has already shown the kind of skills it takes to succeed: he did his research, identified us as a business he wanted to work with, proactively approached us and then came fully prepared for his interview.

“He’s proof that whatever life throws at you if you set your mind to something you can succeed. We can’t wait to see how he develops.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Shrewsbury bucks national trend for town centre visitors

Shrewsbury has once again bucked the national trend by recording an increase in footfall during 2019 – but business leaders have warned that town centres still need the support of local people to thrive.
Read Article

Firefighters release casualty from vehicle following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty has been released from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.
Read Article

Firefighters tackle roof fire at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Firefighters were called to a fire involving the roof of Bridgnorth Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FA Cup Round 4 Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 2 – 2 Liverpool

Shrewsbury Town produced a stunning comeback against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they rescue the tie from 2-0 down.
Read Article

Tigers return to winning ways with steel city win

Hexagon Telford Tigers travelled to Ice Sheffield on Sunday night to take on the Sheffield Steeldogs and attempt to break a losing streak that had reached four games.
Read Article
Brandon Whistle squeezes the puck home to score. Photo: Steve Brodie

Telford Tigers sunk by Pirates’ power play

Hexagon Telford Tigers were looking to end a three game losing streak with a home game against Hull Pirates on Saturday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam James with members of the Nathan Rous PR team

Shropshire PR firm’s new intern overcoming life’s obstacles

A teenager determined not to let life’s hurdles dash his dream of working in the media has joined a Shropshire creative and PR agency as an intern.
Read Article
Co-founder of Codebreak Joel Stone with Jane Grahame and William Abakhan, Directors of Abakhan

Shropshire marketing company helps leading fabric chain grow their business﻿

Shropshire marketing firm, Codebreak, continues to branch out over the United Kingdom by becoming official marketing partners of Abakhan.
Read Article
Members of Beaumont Wealth in Shrewsbury and nurses from severn Hospice

Dragons set to roar this summer thanks to Shrewsbury company

Dragons are guaranteed to roar on the River Severn again this summer after a Shrewsbury company pledged to support a charity’s key fundraising event.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Volunteers from the Oswestry Heritage Gateway working on the hillfort ponds

Open evening will reveal latest plans for Shropshire hillfort management and volunteering﻿

A new programme of landscape maintenance and volunteering at Old Oswestry hillfort will be the focus of an open meeting next month.
Read Article
Mike Gayle with attendees of the writing course at Shrewsbury Library

Waiting list grows for writing course with Sunday Times Bestselling author

The first specialist one day writing workshop in Shrewsbury with bestselling author Mike Gayle has been hailed a success by organisers and attendees.
Read Article

Creative, Colourful and Compelling designs from Budding Shropshire Artists

Judges for this year’s Young Thinkers’ Competition were bowled over by hundreds of creative entries from Shropshire youngsters to feature in a bespoke exhibition.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones to perform in Telford this summer

Legendary icon Sir Tom Jones is to perform at the QEII Arena in Telford on Sunday 28 June, as part of his summer Tour.
Read Article
Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
3.8 ° C
5 °
2.8 °
80 %
5.7kmh
31 %
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
5 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP