Shropshire marketing company helps leading fabric chain grow their business﻿

By Shropshire Live Business

Shropshire marketing firm, Codebreak, continues to branch out over the United Kingdom by becoming official marketing partners of Abakhan.

Co-founder of Codebreak Joel Stone with Jane Grahame and William Abakhan, Directors of Abakhan
Abakhan is a leading UK provider of fabrics, specialising in sewing, knitting, dressmaking and haberdashery. Abakhan started as a small family business in Wales sixty years ago and have continued to successfully expand, making them a leading fabric distributor with ten stores throughout the UK, including Shrewsbury.

Director of Abakhan, Mr Will Abakhan, was conscious of remaining current, with social media presence now more important than ever. He wanted Abakhan to progress with the times, being student-friendly, relevant to the fashion industry and with a creative edge.

Mr Abakhan said: “Continuous growth of our business is why we chose Codebreak to be our marketing partners. They embody our vision of wanting to stand out and be authentic, whilst still providing a quality service to our customers. They help us appeal to the right audience, without changing who we are. They know how to showcase your business.”

Codebreak was excited to deliver Mr Abakhan’s vision, appealing more to university students, keeping up with fashion trends, encouraging sustainability, releasing video content and more.

Codebreak is encouraging the creative influence of the Abakhan brand, by running fashion-related competitions, promoting in-store DIY classes and working with fashion bloggers and students near the stores; supporting their creativity and bridging the gap between fabric and fashion.

Co-founder of Codebreak, Joel Stone, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for both us and Abakhan. We are already planning a student social at their Liverpool store, a charity fundraiser at their Shrewsbury store, plus marketing campaigns to promote their free workshops, classes and excellent products. Abakhan’s expertise, combined with our forward-thinking marketing, is going to provide so many opportunities for young people in fashion and business growth.”

Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
Co-founder of Codebreak Joel Stone with Jane Grahame and William Abakhan, Directors of Abakhan

