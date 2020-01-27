Dragons set to roar this summer thanks to Shrewsbury company

Dragons are guaranteed to roar on the River Severn again this summer after a Shrewsbury company pledged to support a charity’s key fundraising event.

Members of Beaumont Wealth in Shrewsbury and nurses from severn Hospice

Financial advice specialists Beaumont Wealth have been announced as Severn Hospice’s headline backer for its annual Dragon Boat Festival taking place in August.

The commitment from Beaumont means teams of rowers and families can enjoy the two-day spectacular along the banks of the Quarry in Shrewsbury.

The festival sees dozens of teams furiously paddling 40-foot dragon boats against each other as they race along the Severn.

As well as a key fundraising event for the hospice, which cares for families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales living with an incurable illness, the festival has become a highlight of the region’s summer events season.

Mark Evans, director at Beaumont Wealth, said: “We are very proud to be sponsoring such a popular event in Shrewsbury and to support the amazing work that Severn Hospice does for local families.

“It will be great to see everyone having fun on the day while raising money for this worthy cause.”

Only weeks since the 2020 event was launched, teams are already stepping forward to accept the physical and fundraising challenge. And to encourage more teams to come on board, the hospice has introduced a discounted entry fee until the end of January.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice area fundraiser said: “We’re so grateful to Beaumont Wealth for their support as it means we can plan with confidence and really start to beat the drum for this event.

“Whether you’re watching or in a boat, it’s a proper spectacular on the day. The teams give it their all for glory and for us and it’s an amazing thing to see. We get all sorts of teams taking part from groups of work colleagues to families to clubs; we’ve even had a hen do,” she said.

To take part in this year’s event, teams need to register between 11 and 20 members and pledge to raise a minimum of £1,000 in sponsorship, which works out at £50 per person for a team of 20.

Jess added: “If anyone out there wants to join us and Beaumont and be part of something really special, we are always keen to hear from local businesses who want to support their local charity, whether that be sponsoring events or choosing us as their charity of the year.”

