Telford & Wrekin Council invests in two Wellington High Street businesses

By Shropshire Live Business

Two more businesses in Wellington are set to benefit from grants from Telford & Wrekin Council to help with the cost of setting up their businesses.

Love Mobility provides a wide range of mobility products to help people with disabilities and mobility needs

Love Mobility and Chop and Wok have each been awarded £10,000 from the council’s Empty Unit Incentive Grant, which is one of the ways the council’s Pride in Our Community High Street Fund is supporting businesses and helping high streets.

For Rob Wilcock, owner of Love Mobility, the grant will mean he can relocate his business from premises he has outgrown in Crown Street to 47 New Street in Wellington.  The family-owned business provides a wide range of mobility products to help people with disabilities and mobility needs, for both individuals in their own home and care homes.  By moving to bigger premises, the company will be able to meet the growing demand for the servicing side of the business.  The new premises also have space behind the shop to create four disabled parking bays for customers.  Three new jobs will also be created by the expansion.

The second grant has been awarded to Anil Dass to open Chop and Wok, a pan-Asian wok-based takeaway and casual dining establishment at Shop One on Bridge Road.  The modern eatery will offer a choice of Chinese, Thai, Malay, Japanese and Indian foods for people to create their own wok-based noodle and rice dishes, with food cooked in front of them as part of the food theatre. Some 10 jobs will be created by the venture.

Anil Dass, Owner of Chop and Wok, said: “I am very excited and thankful for the grant award. It is a wonderful scheme from the council which ensures that public money is drawn back into the local economy. Thus, leading to job opportunities and regeneration of previously unused units. I look forward to serving authentic Chinese Pan-Asian food to the local people of Wellington and wider.”

Rob Wilcock of Love Mobility added: “After two years on Tan Bank we have listened to our customers’ feedback and have decided to move to a larger store location with its own parking at the rear. Wellington was our first store and when relocating it was important to stay local and loyal to the customers who have supported us. The support from the council will enable us to present a fresh new look and provide far better facilities to our customers.  We look forward to welcoming you soon to the new Love Mobility store.”

Cllr Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for finance, commercial services and economic development said: “A number of businesses in Wellington have already benefited from this grant and they are real assets to the town, filling previously empty properties. We all know about the pressures that high streets are facing, and we’re doing a number of things to support them which we plan to continue.

“There’s a lot happening in Wellington and the town is looking great. It will be nice to welcome Rob and Anil to the business community and I wish them both the very best in their new premises.”

Love Mobility and Chop and Wok both open their doors in February.

For information about the support and grants available to businesses email joy.mcgeown@telford.gov.uk or kathy.mulholland@telford.gov.uk.

Shropshire Live Business
Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com.
apT’s managers (from left) Mark Turner, Valerie Hulme, Andrew Gittins, Siobhan Martin and Nick McGurk

Record year for Telford-based apT

Innovative Telford-based development consultancy apT is going from strength to strength after enjoying its most successful year to date.
Read Article
