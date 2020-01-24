Record year for Telford-based apT

Innovative Telford-based development consultancy apT is going from strength to strength after enjoying its most successful year to date.

apT’s managers (from left) Mark Turner, Valerie Hulme, Andrew Gittins, Siobhan Martin and Nick McGurk

apT – the Midlands’ first public sector commercial planning, development and environmental consultancy – has taken on new staff and won new commercial business during a hugely successful 12 months.

Valerie Hulme, apT’s Development Management Service Delivery Manager, said the consultancy was breaking new ground by combining its public sector know-how as part of Telford & Wrekin Council with a competitive business-winning approach.

“The last 12 months have been very exciting as we have won a number of contracts outside of our local authority area, using our team’s skills and knowledge to support commercial companies and public sector organisations,” Valerie said.

New business won by the team – which offers a full range of planning, building regulation, highways, ecology and specialist support – has included working for the National Trust, national housebuilder Lovell Homes, and social landlords such as Wrekin Housing Trust.

“We are now starting to play a role across the entire region, not just within the borough, as our reputation for providing services tried and tested in the public sector in truly commercial settings continues to spread,” said Valerie.

“As a result, our team has grown across all our disciplines and now has four ecologists instead of one, a full range of highways engineers and we are also in the process of recruiting an additional built heritage officer and a principal planning officer.”

apT has also held a series of events throughout the year highlighting its experts in planning, building control, development and highways development, which have attracted representatives from both local and national construction companies.

“apT was created to offer enhanced development consultancy services and we have put a huge amount of work into developing our relationships with local, regional and national companies in the construction sector,” said Val.

“Because of the way we are set up we have the experience and skill set to offer innovative solutions which look outside the box to encourage and support sustainable, safe development. That is proving very attractive in the current market.”

Valerie said apT had also helped other authorities to deliver their statutory services in areas such as ecology and highways development as well as providing statutory services within Telford & Wrekin.

“We have also spent a great deal of time building relationships with town and parish councils, encouraging transparency and confidence and providing training and support which in turn enables them to help represent their communities better. This will continue over the coming months.”

