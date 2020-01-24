Bluebird Care Shropshire banishes “blue Monday” with flowers

Bluebird Care Shropshire has kept up their “blue Monday” tradition of sending flowers to their customers for the fifth year running.

Jamie Matthews, Rachel Jones and Sylvia Murin with some of the flowers

“Blue Monday”, the third Monday of January, which fell on the 20th this year, has been coined the saddest day of the year, with the festivities of December over and the winter weather very much setting in. To contradict this, the staff at Bluebird care Shropshire, who provide care all across the county, have been busy taking flowers to all of their customers – a very impressive number of 190!

Claire Flavell, the director of care in the head office in Bayston hill, said how pleased she was to be continuing the tradition- “Blue Monday is such a big part of who we are and how we like to be known as a company. It’s such a joy to see the smiles on our customer’s faces when they receive their flowers.”

Using three local florists for the day (Hobo Floral Design in Oswestry, Julie Nicholas Florist in Shrewsbury, and John R Thomas in Church Stretton) Bluebird care has sent bespoke bunches all across Shropshire. Their domiciliary customers are in the Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton areas, but they also provide live in care all across Shropshire.

Amie Stone, the Church Stretton supervisor for Bluebird Care, said: “It’s a really nice tradition to be a part of – the customers respond so well to flowers and it’s also such fun to deliver them all – I feel like it’s spring in the back of my car!”

“What a delightful surprise! I didn’t even know about Blue Monday, so this has really made my day!” a customer from Shrewsbury said.

